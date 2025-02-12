Jets could take divisive dual-threat QB in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have a chance to select a special young quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, picking No. 7 overall, they might be out of range to land one of the class’s top two quarterback prospects. As a result, if they are set on drafting a quarterback, they might need to reach on a divisive prospect to get it done.

Jets linked to Alabama QB Jalen Milroe in latest projection

Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are the top two QB prospects in the incoming class. No matter, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has a talent level worthy of investing in for the long term. New York Jets on SI writer Colin Keane suggested that the Jets take Milroe with the No. 7 overall pick, or trade down to take him, saying:

“Alabama’s Jalen Milroe might be the guy for New York in the second round, but there’s also the possibility that Milroe gets scooped up late in the first round by someone else,” Keane said.

Jets would inherit a high-potential playmaker with Milroe

Milroe is a gifted runner with the football at the position. He makes quick decisions when the pocket collapses and easily gains massive yardage in the open field. However, he has clear flaws in his game as a passer, which is why many analysts view him as a Day 2 projected prospect.

Credit: Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a passer, Milroe completed a respectable 64.3 percent of his passes in his senior season with the Crimson Tide. With a nearly identical 2,844 passing yards in 2024 and 2,834 passing yards in 2023, Milroe can also rack up yardage in the air.

Another knock against the 6-2, 225-pound QB is his questionable proneness to turnovers. He sported a 16-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio last time out. That being said, when watching Milroe play, he’s skilled at finding wideouts with the deep ball. He also has noticeable arm strength and can launch without much of a drop back in the pocket. If he can be coached to refine his mechanics and improve his accuracy, the sky is the limit for Milroe.

Now that superstar QB Aaron Rodgers won’t be returning to the Jets in 2025, they’ll need a new gunslinger to take their reins. Over time, Milroe looks like a talent that can develop into a strong option for the team.