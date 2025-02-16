Could Giants take a chance on former Jets’ 1st-round quarterback in free agency?

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Giants need to overhaul their quarterback room this offseason. While they will be on the hunt for a long-term starter at the position, the Giants also need depth at quarterback. They will likely shop at the top of the free agency market for a starting talent, however, they could also take a flier on a less-proven talent as a potential backup.

Could the Giants sign Zach Wilson in free agency?

Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson will be a free agent this offseason after playing out the four seasons on his rookie contract. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was traded to the Broncos last offseason after failing to prove himself as a franchise quarterback with the New York Jets. Now he has settled into a backup role in Denver but could view the Giants as an opportunity to unlock his upside.

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Wilson will be hard-pressed to see any playing time with the Broncos. Bo Nix established himself as their franchise quarterback in 2024. Wilson could re-sign with Denver and maintain his role as Nix’s backup, or he could seek an opportunity elsewhere that might give him a chance to play some meaningful minutes.

Across three seasons and 34 games played, Wilson has totaled 6,293 passing yards in his career with a 23-25 TD-INT ratio. Though his stat line might suggest otherwise, Wilson entered the league as a talented prospect with a seemingly unlimited season. He hasn’t necessarily played under the best circumstances, however, with the Jets famously wrecking his development (and that of nearly every quarterback they have drafted in the last couple of decades).

Meanwhile, the Giants’ quarterback room is bare. They currently have just one quarterback under contract, Tommy DeVito, who is signed as an exclusive rights free agent. In addition to a starting quarterback in free agency, the Giants might also want to add a reliable backup. Wilson could fit the billing as a decent backup quarterback.

As a former first-round talent, there is some belief that Wilson still has some upside to be unlocked. Perhaps Giants head coach Brian Daboll could tap into that potential and spark growth from Wilson, as he did with Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito in the 2023 season.