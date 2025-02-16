Giants could take a free agent stab at future Hall of Fame offensive guard

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The Giants’ offensive line was a disaster in 2024, and there’s no doubt they’ll be searching for veteran reinforcements in free agency. One name that could shake things up is Zack Martin, a future Hall of Famer who’s weighing retirement but hasn’t ruled out playing another season.

If Martin decides to return, the Giants could land one of the best value signings on the market—a perennial All-Pro who could immediately solidify their right guard spot.

A Veteran Presence for a Struggling Unit

Martin isn’t the dominant force he was in his prime, but he’s still a high-level contributor when healthy. The 33-year-old played 638 snaps last season before an ankle injury slowed him down, ultimately requiring surgery. That injury limited his effectiveness, but if he’s back to full strength and mentally locked in, he could be a game-changer for the Giants’ interior offensive line.

The Giants have some foundational pieces in place, but John Michael Schmitz and Jermaine Eluemunor could use an experienced presence alongside them at right guard. Adding Martin would give them an instant leader and an experienced technician who could help stabilize a unit that desperately needs it.

The Financial Fit

At this stage of his career, Martin isn’t likely to command a massive payday. The Giants could potentially sign him on a one-year deal worth around $9-10 million—essentially a short-term investment for a player who has the ability to make a big impact if healthy.

This move would allow the Giants to prioritize other positions in the draft while ensuring they aren’t relying on a rookie to step in and play at a high level immediately. Martin has been one of the most consistent offensive linemen in the league for over a decade, and even in a reduced capacity, he’s still an upgrade over what the Giants trotted out last season.

Martin’s Decision Looms

The biggest question is whether Martin actually wants to play in 2025. He’s taking his time weighing his options, with health being his primary focus before making a final decision.

“First off, I want to try to get healthy. Here in the next month, six weeks, me and my wife have been talking about it,” Martin said of his decision timeline. “Right now, I’m focused on getting healthy and seeing how I feel with this ankle kind of repaired and whether or not I’m going to go out and try to go again.”

If he commits to another year, the Giants would be wise to pursue him aggressively. For a team looking to fix its offensive line issues, landing a veteran like Martin would be a low-risk, high-reward move that could make life significantly easier for whoever lines up under center in 2025.

