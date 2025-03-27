Giants’ new quarterback not signing to be a mentor: ‘I expect to be the starter’

The New York Giants double-dipped at quarterback in free agency this offseason, signing Russell Wilson just days after agreeing to terms with Jameis Winston. However, reports indicate they might not be done there and could make a third move at the position, selecting a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While that is still a possibility, it is no longer a necessity with a proven starter like Wilson in town. The Giants could make Wilson a bridge, but the veteran quarterback doesn’t seem interested in filling such a role.

Russell Wilson expects to be the Giants’ starting quarterback in 2025

Wilson did his first interview as a member of the Giants on Wednesday. Despite the team’s reported interest in drafting a quarterback this offseason, Wilson explained that he expects to be the Giants’ starting quarterback in 2025:

“I expect to be the starter and come in here and be ready to rock and roll every day,” Wilson told reporters. “This team is really looking for somebody to lead them in every way in terms of process and the offseason, during the season, our habits and our thought process, how we create a great winning culture, and how do we continue to establish that, to really build on things that we do well and things we need to continue to do.”

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Reporters also asked Wilson about the possibility of being a mentor, should the Giants opt to draft a quarterback next month:

“I think the first thing is you always handle yourself first. Get yourself prepared at the highest level and control what you can control,” Wilson said to the media. “Part of that is doing everything I can to be my best every day. Then from there, from leading in that sense, everybody else grows with you from that. They learn from you. They see how you work. See your practice habits and mental habits, how you go about it and your approach every day.

“So I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to lead not just the quarterback room, but really the locker room in every way. My approach, what that looks like, I’m excited about the opportunity. Obviously like to lace up the cleats and get after it and be on the field and help our football team win.”

Wilson’s contract indicates the Giants could still be in the quarterback market

The Giants signed Wilson to a one-year, $10.5 million contract. However, according to Ian Rapoport, the deal “includes a complicated incentive package that can be worth up to $7.5M more based on a variety of play-time, performance & playoff incentives.”

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the quarterback position, $10.5 million is arguably backup money. But the incentives in Wilson’s deal make it clear that both he and the Giants expect him to play a significant amount of games and wind up as the starter this season — though the incentives also indicate that there is no guarantee.

Essentially, if the Giants do draft a rookie quarterback, and that quarterback becomes the starter, then Wilson won’t see much more than the base $10.5 million. And again, that is a backup quarterback price tag.

Sam Darnold signed with the Vikings on a one-year, $10 million deal to be their backup last offseason (he ultimately became the starter, but signed under the pretense of being a backup). Daniel Jones signed with the Colts this offseason to be their backup/compete for the starting job on a one-year, $14 million deal. Marcus Mariota signed on for $8 million per season to be the Commanders’ backup quarterback.

Essentially, Wilson’s contract proves that the Giants still could be in the market to draft a quarterback. However, both he and the team probably do not expect that quarterback (if they do take one) to steal much playing time from Wilson — but the Giants are financially protected if he does.