Giants named ‘enticing’ option for legendary head coach in 2025

Credit: Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is off to a rocky start in his third season with the team. If this season goes off the rails once again, it could result in Daboll losing his job, which could put the Giants in the mix for a legendary coach.

Legendary coach Bill Belichick could be a good fit for the Giants

Credit: Jim O’Connor-Imagn Images

While nothing is for certain, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has expressed interest in returning to coaching next season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Belichick was unable to land a head coaching job this past offseason despite being in heavy consideration for a handful of open positions. He nearly landed the vacant Atlanta Falcons job before they hired Raheem Morris.

As of now, Belichick is taking the time away from the field to give insight to fans at home on TV, but if a new opportunity presents itself, the six-time Super Bowl champion may pounce on it. Former Patriots wide receiver and Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman thinks the Giants would be the perfect landing spot for Belichick:

“The real enticing one, to me, is if the New York Giants open up,” Edelman said via Fox Sports’ The Herd. “And I am not calling for anyone’s job. I love [Brian] Daboll. Daboll is my favorite. But the fate of what they’ve put on the field… You’re going to go down with that ship.”

Brian Daboll has a lot to prove in 2024

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a successful 2022 season that saw the Giants reach the postseason for the first time since 2016, and their first playoff win since their Super Bowl XLVI victory over Belichick’s Patriots, Daboll seemed to be the franchise’s head coach of the future. However, last season saw the team take a massive step back, going 6-11 and having one of their worst offensive seasons on record.

Daboll isn’t solely responsible for the misfortunes, as quarterback Daniel Jones has regressed since having his best season in 2022, but Daboll has also regressed in coaching style. He was less aggressive than expected in Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, resulting in the Giants failing to score a touchdown as they were defeated by a score of 28-6.

Another disappointing season by New York could result in yet another head coaching change. Since the legendary Tom Coughlin resigned following the 2015 season, the Giants have had four different head coaches, with Daboll being the only one to win a playoff game (Ben McAdoo reached the playoffs in 2016 but lost in the Wild Card round).

Could a Belichick reunion with the Giants be in order?

Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Belichick has ties with the Giants, as he worked in a coaching capacity with them from 1979-1990, and won two Super Bowls with the G-men as their defensive coordinator. The legendary coach could be a solid fit to bring New York back into the competitive landscape, but they have other areas that need to be addressed aside from the head coach.

There is still a lot of season left to be played, and a turnaround from Daboll could ultimately end the speculation between the Giants and Belichick. However, as the season goes on, it will be worth monitoring the head coaching situation and if the legendary coach would consider a reunion with New York.