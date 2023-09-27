Giants must prepare to face strong Seahawks rushing attack in Week 4

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants‘ run defense has been underwhelming through the first three weeks of the season, allowing a whopping 414 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. As they prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, their defensive unit must brace themselves for the formidable challenge posed by the dynamic running back duo of Kenneth Walker III and Zack Charbonnet.

Slowing down Kenneth Walker is crucial

With an impressive rookie season in 2022 that saw him rack up 1,050 rushing yards and nine touchdowns despite just starting 11 games, Walker has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with. In the first three weeks of the 2023 season, Walker has already accumulated 204 rushing yards, averaging an impressive 4.3 yards per carry.

Walker enters Week 4 on a high note, having rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns in his last matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Furthermore, Walker has exhibited his versatility by contributing as a receiver, ending his rookie season season with 27 receptions for 165 yards. He showcased this ability against the Panthers with three receptions for 59 yards.

In his previous encounter with Big Blue, Walker managed a modest 51 yards on 18 carries, including one touchdown. However, with increased experience and confidence, he will be eager to improve these numbers against this Giants defense that has struggled against running backs in recent weeks.

Zach Charbonnet creates an elite rushing duo

Joining Walker in the Seahawks’ backfield is Zach Charbonnet, a rookie out of UCLA. While he may not have found the endzone yet, Charbonnet has showcased his physicality and tenacity, which was evident when he sent Carolina safety Sam Franklin Jr. flying backward into the endzone in Week 3.

Zach Charbonnet lowered the BOOM in Week 3 ?



(by @FastTwitchDrink) pic.twitter.com/xn9strVF63 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2023

This physicality can pose a threat to the Giants who have been struggling to tackle and bring down opponents. With 16 carries for 73 yards to his name throughout the first three weeks, Charbonnet is entering Week 4 hungry for his first touchdown and could do some damage against a struggling Giants defense.

The Giants’ run defense needs to improve

Seattle enters this matchup with substantial momentum, having accumulated a season-high 146 rushing yards in Week 3. They averaged 4.4 yards per carry on 33 attempts, indicating their proficiency in the running game. With the Giants giving up an average of 138 rushing yards per game and four touchdowns to opposing running backs in the first three weeks, Seattle’s backfield duo will undoubtedly aim to exploit this weakness and add to that tally.

As the Seattle Seahawks prepare to face Big Blue in Week 4, their two-headed running back duo of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet presents a significant threat to the Giants’ struggling run defense.

With the Giants already allowing multiple rushing touchdowns in their early-season games, it is imperative for them to make necessary adjustments and execute a solid game plan to limit the Seahawks’ ground game. Otherwise, Seattle’s momentum and talent in the backfield could prove overwhelming for the Giants’ defense.