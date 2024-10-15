Giants must avoid catastrophic decision to play developmental offensive lineman at left tackle

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are reeling from catastrophic news as it’s feared that superstar left tackle Andrew Thomas has suffered a season-ending foot injury. Thomas sustained the injury on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it was immediately apparent that he was in significant pain. He is currently in North Carolina, consulting with a foot specialist to assess the severity of the injury.

The Giants Face a Major Setback

If the worst-case scenario is confirmed and Thomas is ruled out for the remainder of the season, the Giants will find themselves in a difficult position trying to replace their franchise left tackle. Thomas has been one of the most reliable and dominant players on the offensive line, and his absence will undoubtedly create a massive void.

The expectation is that Joshua Ezeudu, a developmental lineman, will initially be given the opportunity to fill Thomas’s role at left tackle. However, concerns are growing about whether Ezeudu is up to the task.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ezeudu’s Struggles at Left Tackle

Ezeudu played 266 snaps last season, all at left tackle. During that time, he surrendered five sacks, 12 pressures, and committed six penalties. Those numbers do not inspire much confidence, and many believe that the Giants cannot trust Ezeudu to protect quarterback Daniel Jones’s blind side effectively.

Given his struggles, it would seem wise for the Giants to move Jermaine Eluemunor to left tackle instead. Eluemunor has more experience and could provide a more competent and stable presence on the left side of the line.

A Possible Shift in the Lineup

If the Giants decide to shift Eluemunor to left tackle, Evan Neal would likely take over at right tackle. Neal has yet to play any snaps this season, but last year he logged 460 snaps. In that time, he allowed 29 pressures and two sacks while committing five penalties. Though Neal’s rookie season was far from perfect, the Giants are hopeful that his time learning on the sidelines this season has helped him make improvements.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A Crushing Blow to the Offensive Line’s Development

The potential loss of Andrew Thomas is not only devastating for the remainder of the Giants’ season but also for the progress the offensive line had been making. With so much focus on developing this unit into a cohesive and dominant force, losing its cornerstone is a major setback.

Thomas’s absence could unravel much of the work the team has put into building a reliable offensive line. The Giants will have to adjust quickly, but it’s clear that replacing a player of Thomas’s caliber will be an uphill battle for the rest of the season.