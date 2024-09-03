Giants might have developmental gem on the offensive line

Credit: thomas shea-usa today sports

Developing the offensive line has been an impossible challenge for the New York Giants over the last several years. But entering the 2024-25 season, there is hope for things to finally turn around. The Giants made some significant upgrades to their starting offensive line this offseason, but even peeling a layer back and taking a look underneath the surface, they seem to have some potential depth to develop as well.

The Giants might have a developmental gem on their offensive line

In an effort to add developmental depth to the offensive line, the Giants signed undrafted free agent Jake Kubas out of North Dakota State University this offseason. Kubas quickly proved to be a solid signing for Big Blue this summer, turning in an impressive training camp and preseason.

Kubas stood out during the preseason, earning high marks from Pro Football Focus for his summer performances. He surrendered just two pressures this preseason across 100 offensive snaps played, earning a 67.1 overall PFF grade with a solid 79.3 pass-blocking grade across 64 pass-blocking snaps. PFF charted Kubas with a 98.4 pass block efficiency rating.

Thanks to his strong performance this summer, Kubas made his way onto the Giants’ 53-man roster at the end of the summer. Despite being signed to the team with minimal expectations as an undrafted free agent this offseason, Kubas made a name for himself and earned the trust of the coaching staff. He will serve as one of the team’s primary backup offensive linemen during the regular season.

The Giants might not give Kubas much playing time this season barring injuries. However, they could view him as a key developmental player going into this season. If he can continue to grow behind the scenes, Kubas could earn a larger role with the team in future seasons.