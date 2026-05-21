The New York Giants did not draft Colton Hood at No. 37 overall to let him sit quietly in the back of the cornerback room.

Hood has already signed his rookie deal, and the early buzz out of minicamp matters because the CB2 job remains wide open. Paulson Adebo should be the top outside corner, Dru Phillips is best suited to handle nickel work, and Greg Newsome enters on a one-year deal with a real opportunity, but also plenty to prove.

John Harbaugh said he “loved him in press” and pointed to Hood’s two-minute drill interception as one of the early moments that popped. For a rookie corner trying to crash the depth chart, reps like that get the conversation moving fast.

Hood already fits the Giants’ coverage plan

Hood’s path to playing time starts with his press ability. The Giants have spent real resources trying to make this secondary more physical, and Hood gives them a young outside corner who wants to challenge receivers instead of playing soft at the sticks.

His final season at Tennessee gave them plenty to like. Hood finished with 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery touchdown, one interception touchdown, and eight pass breakups in 2025. He also allowed just one touchdown over 451 coverage snaps, and Next Gen Stats gave him an 84 Athleticism Score, third among cornerbacks in the class.

Athleticism only starts the conversation. Hood has enough recovery speed to survive mistakes, enough size at 5-foot-11 and 193 pounds to hold up on the boundary, and the ball skills to punish quarterbacks who test him late.

Newsome has a real fight coming

Newsome is the obvious veteran standing in Hood’s way. The Giants signed him to a one-year, $8 million contract, and the idea is easy to understand. He is a former first-round pick with experience outside and inside, giving the Giants a bridge option while the younger pieces develop.

Newsome’s one-year deal gives him a path, not ownership of the job. The Giants have every reason to let Hood push him immediately, and if the rookie keeps winning in press, carries that minicamp confidence into OTAs, and proves he can handle the mental load, the CB2 battle could get real before camp even gets loud.

Dennard Wilson already made the broader point this offseason, saying the room would be competitive and that competition makes the team better. Hood is exactly the kind of rookie who can turn that from coach-speak into an actual roster problem.

The Giants still need him to earn it. Rookie corners get hunted, and Hood will have to prove he can survive double moves, route tempo, and NFL quarterbacks who know how to bait young defensive backs into bad leverage.

Still, the CB2 job should be open for business. Newsome may enter as the veteran favorite, but Hood has the traits, draft investment, and early momentum to steal that role if the Giants let the competition breathe.