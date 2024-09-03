Giants’ rookie could play integral role in defense’s success this season

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants’ defensive backfield was retooled this offseason following the loss of veteran safety Xavier McKinney in free agency. To offset that loss, the Giants selected safety Tyler Nubin out of Minnesota in the second round of this year’s draft. The rookie ballhawk could play an integral role in the potential success of Big Blue’s defense this season.

Tyler Nubin could be one of the Giants’ most important defensive pieces this season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Nubin is one of the Giants’ most exciting newcomers entering this season. The 23-year-old safety totaled 53 tackles and five interceptions during his final collegiate season at Minnesota, establishing himself as one of the top defensive prospects in this year’s draft.

Nubin earned a 90.1 Pro Football Focus coverage grade in 2023, which was the highest mark among all Power Five safeties. He also held opposing quarterbacks to a 39.6 passer rating last season (h/t Giants.com).

Fellow starting safety Jason Pinnock recently expressed his excitement for Nubin in conversation with Dan Duggan of The Athletic (h/t Giants Wire):

“Rookies come in, and especially the big city, big market, they’re kind of wide-eyed, and it’s a lot. You can kind of feel their anxiety, where it’s like a lot of people are pulling them, a lot of people saying do this or do that. He’s really headstrong,” Pinnock said per Duggan. “That goes a long way because it takes certain wrinkles out that rookies have to go through. I’m excited as hell.”

The team seems mightily excited about what they have in Nubin. The rookie won the starting safety job this summer despite missing time due to a calf injury at the beginning of training camp. He impressed throughout practice and the preseason and will be one of the Giants’ most crucial starters in the defensive lineup in Week 1.

Nubin was a playmaker during his collegiate career

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Focus ranked Nubin as the top safety in this year’s draft class after he wrapped up a spectacular four-year collegiate career at Minnesota. He was named to the second-team All-Big Ten Team in 2022 and the first-team All-Big Ten Team in 2023. Nubin finished his collegiate career as Minnesota’s all-time leader in interceptions (13).

Considering his knack for getting his hands on the football during his collegiate career, there is potential for Nubin to be a game-breaker on the back end for Big Blue. The Giants’ defensive backfield is young and inexperienced, but has great potential, highlighted by the talents of Nubin.