The New York Giants signing Ar’Darius Washington feels like one of those moves that can make a front office look clever if the body holds up.

The catch is obvious. Washington has talent and versatility, but the Giants are still betting on a player who tore his Achilles before the 2025 season and played only four games after returning.

I like the swing in theory. John Harbaugh knows what Washington can be when he is right, and the Giants need defensive backs who can move around, cover space, and handle more than one job. The question is whether they are getting the 2024 version or a player still fighting his way back.

Washington gives the Giants flexibility

Washington’s career production in Baltimore gives the Giants a reason to care. Across 29 games, he has 85 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, seven quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 10 passes defensed.

That skill set fits cleanly in Dennard Wilson’s defense. Washington can play deep, rotate down, pressure from the slot, and give the Giants a safety who does not need to live in one lane. With Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin already in the mix, that type of movable depth matters.

The 2024 tape is the hook. Washington played a real role before the injury, showing enough coverage range and downhill bite to look like more than a depth safety. He was not some throw-in special teamer.

The injury risk is impossible to ignore

The Giants gave Washington a one-year deal worth $3 million after he returned for only four games in 2025. PFF had him at just 61 defensive snaps last season with a 58.7 overall grade, which feels less like a final evaluation and more like a reminder that nobody has seen enough lately.

The signing feels like a coin with sharper edges. If Washington is healthy, the Giants may have found a cheap safety who can cover multiple roles and give Wilson more disguise options. If the Achilles still limits his burst, the move becomes another veteran flier that never gets off the ground.

The money is reasonable. The idea makes sense. The fit is clean.

But the Giants cannot build the safety plan on memory alone. Washington has to show he still has the closing speed, change of direction, and confidence that made him valuable in Baltimore. If he does, this could look like one of their smarter under-the-radar moves. If not, the Giants will know quickly.