Giants meet with 2025 NFL Draft class’s top safety prospect at Combine

The New York Giants are doing their due diligence on all of the 2025 NFL Draft class’s top prospects. Picking No. 3 overall, the Giants have a strong idea of which prospects will be available when they are on the clock for their first selection in April. However, as general manager Joe Schoen pointed out on Tuesday, a “move-back” scenario could be on the table.

If the Giants trade down in the first round of the draft, their prospect pool widens. Trading down could allow the Giants to collect additional draft capital while still landing a top-tier prospect. One of the prospects that the Giants could target in a potential move-back scenario is Georgia safety Malaki Starks, whom New York has formally met with at the Scouting Combine.

Giants meet with Georgia S Malaki Starks

According to Art Stapleton of North Jersey, Starks has met with the Giants for a formal interview this week at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Starks also shared some praise for Giants superstar WR Malik Nabers, mentioning him as one of the toughest battles he faced during his time in college.

Starks is the No. 1 ranked safety on Pro Football Focus’s Big Board and their No. 17 overall prospect in the draft class. The 21-year-old defensive back was named an All-American in 2023. He totaled 52 combined tackles, seven pass defenses, and three interceptions that season across 14 games.

In 2024, Starks totaled a career-high 77 total tackles with four tackles for loss, three pass defenses, and one interception. Starks was a three-year starter for Georgia, appearing in all 15 games during the Bulldogs’ Nation Championship-winning 2023 campaign as a true freshman.

If the Giants do entertain trading down in the first round of this year’s draft, Starks would be among the top prospects that they could target on the defensive side of the ball.

Starks could fill a major void in the Giants’ lineup

Big Blue has been unable to fill the void left behind by the departure of star safety Xavier McKinney last offseason. They drafted Tyler Nubin in the second round of last year’s draft to add a long-term solution to the position. However, no one was able to match the production McKinney left behind, and fellow starter Jason Pinnock is a free agent this offseason.

Considering their need to continue adding talent to the back end of the defense, Starks could be an intriguing option. He is an elite athlete with solid ball skills and plenty of experience. If the Giants were to draft Starks, he could be an instant plug-and-play starter in their secondary.