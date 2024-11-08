Giants may have to go all-out to draft top quarterback prospect in 2025

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Giants appear to be nearing the conclusion of Daniel Jones’s time as their starting quarterback, a move that could come after the team’s Week 11 BYE or anytime down the stretch.

Implications of a Loss to the Panthers

Should the Giants fall to the Carolina Panthers in Germany on Sunday morning, it could accelerate the timeline for moving on from Jones. The team must eventually protect itself from his injury clause, which would guarantee his entire cap hit next year if he cannot pass a physical at the start of the new league year in March.

Giants’ Potential Bridge Quarterback Options

The Giants will need to consider their options for a transition period. They could look toward a bridge quarterback such as Jameis Winston or Sam Darnold, but targeting a quarterback in the 2025 draft class remains the most logical route. Unfortunately, the upcoming draft class is considered one of the weakest for quarterbacks in recent years, potentially forcing the Giants to take risks in order to secure the best available talent.

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Draft Position and Strategy

The Giants currently hold the 7th overall pick in the draft order, as several teams share a 2–7 record. Winning against Carolina could harm their draft position, so the Giants may hope a team with an established franchise quarterback ends up with the first overall pick, creating an opportunity to trade up.

Cam Ward: The Top Prospect

Miami quarterback Cam Ward stands out as the one player worth making a bold move for. At 22 years old and standing 6’2″ and 223 pounds, Ward is a leading Heisman candidate. He has completed 216 passes this season with a 67.1% completion rate, amassing 3,146 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Ward recently delivered an outstanding performance against Duke, throwing for 400 yards and five touchdowns.

Ward’s Unique Skill Set

Ward’s appeal lies in his ability to extend plays, his elite pocket presence, and his arm strength, which enables him to make off-platform throws and deliver passes from various angles. The Giants need a decisive, downfield passer, and Ward fits that description well. Although he has limitations as a runner, his strong pocket-passing abilities would allow the Giants to operate a disciplined and effective offense.

Building Around a Rookie Quarterback

The Giants would aim to bolster their offensive line and create a more supportive environment for Ward’s development. With the right foundation, including a star receiver in Malik Nabers and other young offensive playmakers, they could quickly become a more competitive team in a post-Daniel Jones era.

Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Deep Passing Prowess

Ward has excelled at making deep throws, completing 25 passes of 20+ yards for 873 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. His turnover-worthy play percentage on such throws stands at just 4.9%. The Giants will focus on further developing his ability to run an NFL offense, but he already possesses the necessary tools and instincts to be a dominant passer.

Financial Flexibility and Future Prospects

Switching to a rookie quarterback contract would provide the Giants with significant long-term savings, giving them greater financial flexibility to address other team needs through free agency. It would also allow them to use future draft picks strategically to enhance their roster and build a competitive team quickly.