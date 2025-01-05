Giants’ management will have one final chance to convince ownership not to clean house

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ awful 2024 season will finally come to an end on Sunday, when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup with the only stakes being the futures of both head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

Giants’ Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen’s jobs could be on the line in Week 18

This season has been marred by bad storylines and poor performance that will go down in history. They average the second-fewest points per game at 16.3, and will not be able to get the No. 1 pick in the draft after the Browns fell to the Ravens on Saturday. The Eagles are planning to rest their starters on Sunday after they already secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC for the playoffs.

Whether or not Schoen and Daboll return in their respective roles for next season could be decided based on the outcome of Sunday’s matchup.

“It is believed both will meet separately with ownership to explain what went wrong this season, and, more importantly, there will be an opportunity to present solutions and plans moving forward to turn the franchise around,” the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz wrote.

The Giants have headed in the wrong direction over the past two seasons

2025 will see a new era of Giants football on the field, as they will likely have a different look at the quarterback position after the tumultuous Daniel Jones era came to an end following the bye week. That start to a new era could be led by a different regime, as the organization has seemingly gone backward since their 2022 playoff appearance.

Entering Week 18, the Giants have the third-worst record in the NFL since last season and 9-24. The team started the year winless at home before knocking off the Colts 45-33 in Week 17. Going winless at home for the entire season would’ve been a massive blemish on Daboll’s job, and one could argue that it would’ve solidified his release in the offseason.

The Giants don’t want to go through another revolving door of personnel, as they have already been through so many different head coaches in the past several seasons. Ideally, they would like Daboll and Schoen to figure things out and turn around the franchise by bringing in premier talent and winning more games.

Ultimately, the team’s performance against the Eagles’ reserves on Sunday could determine the course of the future for the Giants’ head coach and general manager.