Giants make surprising trade down, take defensive tackle in latest mock draft

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants hold the No. 3 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft as they hunt for their next franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, the Giants don’t control their own destiny with two quarterback-needy teams picking in front of them and only two quarterbacks seemingly worthy of being drafted inside the top 10.

While the Giants could plan a blockbuster trade up to the first or second-overall pick in the draft, there is a chance they will be unable to convince either the Tennessee Titans or Cleveland Browns to forego the opportunity to draft a quarterback. As a result, the Giants could pivot in a completely different direction, as they do in this mock draft.

Giants trade down in mock draft

In this scenario, both of the top two quarterbacks have gone off the board. While the Giants would be enticed to take the best player available, they instead opt to collect draft capital via trade down, and taking a blue-chip defensive lineman in the process.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Giants trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in this mock trade, moving down from pick No. 3 to pick No. 5:

Giants receive: Pick No. 5, Jaguars’ 2nd-round pick

Jaguars receive: Pick No. 3

Jacksonville earns the opportunity to land an elite prospect from the top of the class, potentially Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter. Meanwhile, the Giants land Michigan blue-chip defensive tackle prospect Mason Graham.

Mason Graham could transform the Giants’ defense

Graham is a National Championship-winning defensive lineman who ranks among the best defensive prospects in the draft class. The 21-year-old was named an All-American in 2024 after he totaled 45 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, and seven tackles for loss.

Credit: Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus ranks Graham as the No. 4 overall prospect in the draft class and the No. 1 interior defensive lineman. They list his elite first step, explosiveness, and powerful hands as some of his top strengths.

Outside of Dexter Lawrence, the Giants’ interior defensive line is thin and lacking talent. Graham would immediately solve that problem, giving New York a boost in both the run-stuffing and pass-rushing departments. Last season, the Giants struggled to find a full-time starter to play alongside Lawrence.

Graham could be a legitimate force on first and second down against the run with the pass-rushing upside to contribute on third downs as well. Combining Graham with a defensive line featuring Lawrence on the interior and Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edge would give the G-Men an incredible front seven.