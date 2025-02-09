Giants could be looking to trade up to 1st overall in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants may have backed themselves into a difficult situation. Had they lost to the Indianapolis Colts late in the 2024 season, they’d be sitting at the top of the draft, able to choose their quarterback of the future without resistance.

Instead, they hold the third overall pick, putting them in a precarious position where they might need to mortgage their future just to move up two spots and secure their preferred player.

New Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi has made it clear that they’re open to trading down, and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network recently reported that discussions around the first overall pick are in play. The question is whether the Giants are prepared to pay the steep price it would take to leapfrog into that slot—and more importantly, whether any of the quarterbacks in this class are actually worth such an aggressive move.

Shedeur Sanders the Primary Target?

There’s been growing speculation that the Giants are fixated on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He has a polished skill set, particularly when it comes to his accuracy, pocket presence, and ability to process defenses. As the son of Deion Sanders, he’s been groomed for the professional stage his entire life, making him one of the most poised quarterbacks in this class.

However, the concerns surrounding him are legitimate. He’s not an elite athlete by NFL standards, and his level of competition in college didn’t push him to develop much as an improviser. He’s comfortable standing in the pocket and taking hits, but that’s not always a sustainable approach in the modern league.

Additionally, most draft analysts don’t have him ranked among the top 20 prospects in this year’s class, meaning he could easily be available at pick number three without requiring a costly trade-up.

A Move-Up Only Makes Sense for Cam Ward

If the Giants are going to pay a premium to move up, it should be for a quarterback with true All-Pro upside. That player is Miami’s Cam Ward. While he may not be as polished as Sanders at this stage, his combination of athleticism, arm strength, and off-script playmaking ability makes him the more intriguing long-term option.

Ward fits the modern NFL quarterback mold. He can extend plays with his legs, make throws from awkward angles, and continue improving with the right coaching. The Giants, who desperately need an explosive playmaker under center, would be better off taking a chance on his ceiling rather than settling for a quarterback whose game may not evolve much beyond what it is today.

The Risk of Overpaying for the Wrong Player

The Giants are in a tricky spot because they need a quarterback, but this isn’t a class loaded with elite talent at the position. If they make an aggressive move up to first overall and land Sanders while passing on Ward, it could be the kind of mistake that gets the front office cleared out after the 2025 season.

It’s rare to see a team give up significant draft capital for a player they likely could have landed by staying put. While the Titans will be fielding calls for the top pick, the Giants need to be careful not to make a desperate move just to secure a quarterback. If Ward is their guy, a trade-up might be justifiable. If they’re doing it for Sanders, they’re taking an unnecessary risk.