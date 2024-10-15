Giants’ major offensive line bust could get back into the lineup due to injuries

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are holding their breath as they await an update on the injury status of star left tackle Andrew Thomas. The former All-Pro offensive tackle went for an MRI on Monday after suffering a foot injury in the Giants’ Week 6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. If he misses time due to an injury, the Giants could be forced to plug one of their biggest draft misses in recent history back into the starting lineup.

The Giants might be forced to plug Evan Neal back into the lineup

When the Giants selected Evan Neal with the seventh-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they were hoping to get a bookend tackle to play opposite Thomas and solidify the right tackle position. Through the first two seasons of his career, Neal did anything but solidify that position, grading out as one of the worst offensive linemen in the league in each of those campaigns while struggling to stay on the field due to his own injuries.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

After he failed to win the starting right tackle job this summer, Neal was demoted to a backup role. Since then, he has been developing behind the scenes, waiting for a new opportunity. That opportunity could soon arise with the recent injury to Thomas.

If Thomas has to miss time, the expectation is that 2022 third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu would plug in at left tackle. However, Ezeudu has not exactly proven to be a quality spot starter just yet, and he could struggle to fill that role. If that’s the case, the standout veteran right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor could make the move to left tackle, where he has some experience playing in the past. This would open up an opportunity back at right tackle for Neal.

Is it too late for Neal to turn things around?

Some Giants fans might feel like it’s too late for Neal to turn things around. He was given several opportunities to perform at a high level but struggled to be even average every time he took the field. Neal was a liability on the field during the last two seasons and the most recent preseason. It seems like his time as a starter in New York is over.

Then again, the Giants have given starting quarterback Daniel Jones six years of leeway. Why can’t Neal be given a legitimate opportunity to prove himself again in year three of his career? Now developing under a solid offensive line coach, playing alongside some solid and high-performing teammates, perhaps we could see the best version of Neal.

But then again, Neal was arguably the worst offensive lineman in the NFL over the last two years. Maybe some of his flaws are beyond fixing. Time will tell.