Giants land explosive Colorado quarterback in latest mock draft

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will likely be back in the quarterback market in the 2025 offseason with Daniel Jones struggling to live up to the expectations of his contract. The Giants explored trade-up opportunities during the 2024 NFL Draft in an attempt to draft their next franchise quarterback.

While they were unsuccessful in their attempts, the Giants did land superstar wideout Malik Nabers, a playmaker who will allow any future quarterback the team drafts to find immediate success. Next year’s quarterback class might not be considered as strong as the one that just passed, however, there are some exciting talents who will be available — including the son of a former NFL Hall of Fame talent.

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders could be one of the 2025 NFL Draft’s top prospects

Shedeur Sanders, son of former NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is expected to be among the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class. The Colorado quarterback has been one of the best signal-callers in the nation since last season.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

With his father Deion as his head coach, Shedeur has been made the centerpiece of Colorado’s offense. Through six games this season, Shedeur has led Colorado to a 4-2 record and is leading the Big 12 in every passing statistic. His 172 completions, 237 attempts, 72.6% completion rate, 2,018 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and 164.4 passing efficiency rating all lead the conference through six games.

The Giants landed Sanders in a new mock draft

In a new mock draft published on The Draft Network, the Giants landed Shedeur with the No. 13 overall selection:

“The Giants have to take a quarterback in this draft,” TDN’s Keith Sanchez wrote. “I don’t think that the front office and coaching staff can confidently put their faith in another offseason of development for Daniel Jones. With this pick, they go with a player who is used to the bright lights but is also very talented, Shedeur Sanders.”

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight throughout his entire life thanks to the superstardom of his father Deion. However, so far in his football career, the bright lights have not bothered Shedeur, but only pushed him to play better.

Inversely, playing under the bright lights has been a problem for Daniel Jones. He has a 1-14 career primetime record with a 12-20 TD-INT ratio in his six-year NFL career. Adding a star college quarterback prospect who thrives under the spotlight would make sense for Big Blue, and Shedeur Sanders would fit that description.