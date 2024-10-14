The Giants have a primetime problem

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

“You are what your record says you are.” – New York Giants Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells.

Those famous words from the legendary Bill Parcells ring truer every NFL season. They apply to no player more accurately than New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Giants: Daniel Jones is one of the worst primetime quarterbacks in NFL history

The Giants are 2-4 this season. They are 0-2 against their division and they are 0-2 on primetime. Despite a decent stretch of play from Jones from Week 2 to Week 5, the Giants are not winning enough games. And, if applying Parcell’s quote to this situation, Jones deserves blame whether he has a high completion percentage or not.

All of Jones’s major flaws and weaknesses were on full display on Sunday night. He was staring down first reads and forcing balls into coverage, resulting in incompletions. He demonstrated poor pocket presence, throwing the ball up while under duress, resulting in an interception. Jones did not hit a single deep 20+ yard passing attempt and failed to throw a single touchdown pass for the third time this season.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Giants’ primetime issues have been exacerbated during the Daniel Jones Era. Now in his sixth season as the team’s starting quarterback, earning a win under the bright lights has been a painful struggle for Jones and the G-Men.

Following Sunday’s loss, Jones now has a career record of 1-14 in primetime. His .071 primetime win percentage is the worst among all quarterbacks with 10+ primetime starts since 1970 (h/t CBS Sports). He has a 12-20 primetime TD-INT ratio and has not thrown a touchdown pass in seven straight primetime starts, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

One could make the argument that Daniel Jones is the worst primetime quarterback of all time. Yet, he is still the Giants’ uncontested starter in the sixth season of his career.

Not all of the losses have been his fault and he is not to blame for all of the Giants’ problems. But like Parcells said, you are what your record says you are, and Jones’s primetime record says he is not fit to win the big games when the lights are shining the brightest.