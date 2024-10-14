Giants struck gold with dynamic rookie running back in 5th round

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ rushing attack has been revitalized by their rookie running back. Fifth-round draft pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. has burst onto the scene over the last two weeks to establish himself as one of Big Blue’s most exciting young weapons.

The Giants found a hidden gem with Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Tracy has exploded onto the scene for the G-Men over the last two weeks. He got his first start in Week 5 with veteran Devin Singletary ruled out due to a groin injury and took 18 carries for 129 yards en route to the Giants’ win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Tracy was back as the starter in Week 6 with Singletary ruled out again and had another standout performance. He carried the ball 17 times for 50 yards and scored the first touchdown of his career. Of Tracy’s 50 rushing yards, 40 of them came after contact and he forced three missed tackles, per Pro Football Focus.

Despite Singletary’s success in the first few weeks of the season, Tracy seems to be making a push for the starting running back job in the future. He has provided a spark to the backfield and has a unique, dynamic skill set that will be hard to take off the field for the rest of the season.

Tracy brings a dynamic skill set to the backfield

What makes Tracy so special is his dynamic ability to impact the game as both a rusher and receiver. He totaled over 100 yards from scrimmage in Week 6 with only 50 yards rushing. Tracy added six receptions on six targets for 57 yards.

Tracy spent the majority of his collegiate career playing wide receiver at Purdue. It wasn’t until his senior season when Tracy converted to playing running back, rushing for 716 yards on 113 carries (conference-leading 7.3 average) in his final collegiate season in 2023. This conversion paid off and unlocked Tracy’s potential.

Now Tracy is utilizing his background as both a running back and wide receiver with the Giants. His versatile and dynamic skill set has sparked some early production from the rookie and could help Tracy carve out a larger role moving forward in the Giants’ offense.