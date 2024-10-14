Giants’ star left tackle heading for MRI after injury in Week 6 loss

Credit: Kevin Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are being hit with a double whammy. Not only did they lose a crucial Week 6 matchup at home on Sunday night, but they also sustained an injury to one of their best players. Star LT Andrew Thomas is heading for an MRI on his foot on Monday after suffering and playing through an injury on Sunday night, per Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post.

Following the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Thomas spoke with the media and provided an update on the injury that had him limping about in the fourth quarter:

“I don’t know exactly what it is, so we’ll see what they say,” Thomas told the media (h/t Dunleavy). “They said we need an MRI to see exactly what’s going on.”

Thomas said he was “fighting” to finish the game in the fourth quarter. His pain was evident and it was clearly impacting his performance. Thomas finished the game with an uncharacteristic team-high two sacks allowed and three pressures surrendered. It was his worst game of the season, clearly affected by his foot injury.

The Giants need Thomas healthy

For years, the Giants’ offensive line has been among the worst in the NFL. Things started improving through the early part of this season, however. Thomas has played a monumental role in the unit’s turnaround. The former second-team All-Pro is consistently among the best left tackles in the NFL.

This is not the first time Thomas has dealt with a foot injury. He played through ankle injuries in his rookie season and his second season. Last season, he dealt with a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for seven games. Without Thoams on the field, the Giants’ offensive line was a disaster.

The hope is that Thomas’s injury is nothing major and that he will not miss much if any time at all. Thomas is among the Giants’ most valuable players and his impact on the offense as the blindside protector cannot be overstated.