Giants’ star left tackle heading for MRI after injury in Week 6 loss

October 14, 2024
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) and his teammates run onto the field moments before kickoff, Sunday, October 13, 2024, in East Rutherford.
Credit: Kevin Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are being hit with a double whammy. Not only did they lose a crucial Week 6 matchup at home on Sunday night, but they also sustained an injury to one of their best players. Star LT Andrew Thomas is heading for an MRI on his foot on Monday after suffering and playing through an injury on Sunday night, per Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post.

Giants LT Andrew Thomas to have an MRI on his foot

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) takes a water break during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Following the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Thomas spoke with the media and provided an update on the injury that had him limping about in the fourth quarter:

“I don’t know exactly what it is, so we’ll see what they say,” Thomas told the media (h/t Dunleavy). “They said we need an MRI to see exactly what’s going on.”

Thomas said he was “fighting” to finish the game in the fourth quarter. His pain was evident and it was clearly impacting his performance. Thomas finished the game with an uncharacteristic team-high two sacks allowed and three pressures surrendered. It was his worst game of the season, clearly affected by his foot injury.

The Giants need Thomas healthy

Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) recovers a fumble in front of New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

For years, the Giants’ offensive line has been among the worst in the NFL. Things started improving through the early part of this season, however. Thomas has played a monumental role in the unit’s turnaround. The former second-team All-Pro is consistently among the best left tackles in the NFL.

This is not the first time Thomas has dealt with a foot injury. He played through ankle injuries in his rookie season and his second season. Last season, he dealt with a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for seven games. Without Thoams on the field, the Giants’ offensive line was a disaster.

The hope is that Thomas’s injury is nothing major and that he will not miss much if any time at all. Thomas is among the Giants’ most valuable players and his impact on the offense as the blindside protector cannot be overstated.

