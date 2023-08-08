Giants’ low-key defensive back signing shines during joint practice

Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, N.J., USA; Washington Football Team cornerback Bobby McCain (20) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the New York Giants in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants recently engaged in a joint practice with the Detroit Lions, and despite a struggling offense, several players stood out in the performance.

Among the notable players was the low-key defensive back acquisition Bobby McCain, who has shown signs of being a potential starter for the upcoming season. Let’s examine McCain’s performance, career, and prospects within the Giants’ squad.

Joint Practice Highlights: The Standout Performers

Tuesday afternoon’s practice against the Detroit Lions highlighted a few players who stood out on both sides of the ball. Tight end Darren Waller caught the eye, but it was Bobby McCain who truly marked himself as one to watch. With several defended passes, he looked like a potential starter.

Replacing Safety Julian Love

The departure of safety Julian Love to the Seattle Seahawks left a gap in the Giants’ defensive backfield. The signing of McCain is aimed at supplementing this loss, thanks to his versatility.

The Battle for the Starting Position

While the starting strong safety position seems to be filled by Jason Pinnock, McCain could have a say in the slot quarterback position. Although Cor’Dale Flott and Darnay Holmes seem to be in contention for now, McCain’s experience with 404 snaps in the slot during the 2022 season could make him a strong contender.

Bobby McCain’s Career Overview

At nearly 30 years old, McCain has played nearly 6,000 total snaps in his career. He spent six seasons with the Miami Dolphins and the last two campaigns with the Washington Commanders.

Statistic Breakdown

In the last year, McCain played a total of 970 snaps, acquiring 61 tackles and allowing 326 yards in coverage with one touchdown and five pass breakups. His snaps were divided between 195 at strong safety, 353 at free safety, and 404 in the slot. His career totals show diversified usage, with 678 snaps at strong safety, 2,233 at free safety, and 2,116 in the slot. He even played 720 snaps as a boundary corner, though the Giants are unlikely to use him in that role.

The Giants’ Investment

Signing a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Giants, McCain is expected to fill the shoes of Love, who served as a key utility piece. Love’s ability to fill multiple starting positions at an average level will be missed, especially considering his 2-year, $12 million deal with the Seahawks.

McCain as a Dark Horse Competitor

The joint practice has certainly put McCain on the map for the New York Giants. His performance, especially considering the more negative aspects of the practice for Big Blue, could make him a dark horse competitor for the starting slot job.

With his extensive experience and diversified usage in various positions, McCain’s addition to the Giants could be a game-changer. Keep an eye on this player as the season progresses, as he may very well rise to become a crucial part of the Giants’ defensive strategy.