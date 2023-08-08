Giants’ offense struggles during 1st joint practice with Detroit Lions

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants had their first of two scheduled joint practices with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday. New York and Detroit will face off on Friday night in a game that will serve as each team’s first pregame of 2023. In preparation for the exhibition matchup, Big Blue traveled to Detroit early to practice with the Lions this week. Unfortunately for the Giants, however, the Lions’ defense got the better of their offense as New York’s unit struggled to get going during drills.

Daniel Jones struggles throughout practice

New York Giants franchise quarterback Daniel Jones was reportedly “very off today” as the Detroit Lions’ defense gave him fits throughout practice. Connor Hughes of SNY had Jones 5 of 12 through five 11-on-11 drills. “It’s been a rough one for the QB,” Hughes wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Guys are open. He’s just not hitting them.”

Lions safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson dropped an interception on a “very bad pass” thrown by Jones. The offensive line also let up a few would-be sacks, including one of star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

Why the Giants should not panic after first joint practice with the Lions

Despite an ugly first day of practice with the Lions, it is too soon for the Giants to hit the panic button. The first-team offense struggled, but there were still some standout plays throughout the team drills. WR Sterling Shepard had a solid day of practice, “cooking with gas” as he shook himself open for a few receptions against both the Lions’ ones and twos.

Saquon Barkley got himself into the end zone on a beautiful route out of the backfield:

Is it just me or is Saquon’s route running looking even better this summer?#NYGiants #NYG #Giants pic.twitter.com/jLl4sqP0Fc — Fireside Giants (@FiresideGiants) August 8, 2023

As new TE Darren Waller pointed out, there is an added level of intensity that comes along with the joint practices. Waller mentioned a 7-on-7 drill where he got an elbow in the gut while speaking with Hughes after practice. While the offense may have left plays out there, Waller was pleased with a few of the big runs they broke off against Detroit’s formidable defense.

The Giants will be back on the Detroit Lions’ practice field tomorrow as they complete their second joint practice with the opposing team in preparation for their preseason Week 1 matchup this Friday.