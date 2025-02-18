Giants lose key assistant coach to Saints

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants saw major strides taken from rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. in 2024. The Giants needed someone to step up following the departure of superstar Saquon Barkley in the offseason and Tracy answered that call.

Helping develop Tracy and the rest of the Giants’ rushers was running backs coach Joel Thomas. The veteran assistant coach was an exciting hire for the G-Men last offseason. However, just one season later, Thomas is departing.

Giants lose RBs coach Joel Thomas to the Saints

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Thomas is returning to the New Orleans Saints, the team he was with prior to being hired by the Giants:

“Can confirm that Joel Thomas is coming back to New Orleans to coach the running backs,” Underhill reported. “Good coach, players like him. Another good hire for this staff.”

The Saints recently hired former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their next head coach. Moore has been constructing his staff this week and has selected Thomas as his next running backs coach.

Thomas was credited with much of the development of Saints Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara. He spent the previous nine seasons as the New Orleans Saints’ running backs coach prior to joining New York in 2024. Now he will return to the Big Easy to reunite with Kamara and join Moore’s staff.

The Giants, meanwhile, will need to fill another hole on their coaching staff. Head coach Brian Daboll has had to make frequent changes to his staff in the previous two offseasons and this will be another change to add to the list.