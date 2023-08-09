Giants lose 2 players to injury at joint practices

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Giants prepare for their first preseason game of the year against the Detroit Lions on Friday, joint practices and depth assessments are underway. The intensity of the practices and the inevitable injuries are shaping the decisions ahead of the game. In this article, we’ll explore the latest developments, including the injuries to running back Gary Brightwell and offensive lineman Devery Hamilton.

Preseason Game Expectations: A Look at the Giants’ Depth

While the majority of the team’s starters may not feature in Friday’s game, given the intense practices this week, fans can look forward to seeing depth pieces compete for potential starting jobs or roster spots.

Injuries and Their Impact

Unfortunately, two injuries occurred during Tuesday’s practice, affecting the team’s plans:

Brightwell, a 2021 sixth-round draft pick out of Arizona, suffered an injury that isn’t expected to be long-term. The player, who had connections with former head coach Joe Judge, has picked up 154 rushing yards in the NFL, including a touchdown, over just 39 snaps last season. Star back Saquon Barkley received the majority of the work.

Head coach Brian Daboll indicated that Brightwell’s injury is not serious, but he will miss some time. This absence may make his roster spot a bit more unstable.

With the Giants drafting Eric Gray out of Oklahoma this year, there’s a strong chance that Brightwell may be cut, given the surplus of running backs on the current roster.

Hamilton’s injury is another setback for the reserve offensive lineman. As a former undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2021, Hamilton has just 39 career NFL snaps, all from last season. Despite not giving up any pressures, the Giants may opt for their own draft selections to fill backup roles.

Injury Mitigation Strategies

Big Blue is focused on avoiding any further injuries over the next few days, though they are simply part and parcel of the game. By keeping the starters out of Friday’s game, the Giants hope to minimize the likelihood of any key players getting injured.

The Road Ahead

The New York Giants’ preseason preparations are in full swing, with the evaluation of depth pieces taking center stage. Injuries to Gary Brightwell and Devery Hamilton add complexity to the roster decisions. While these setbacks are unfortunate, they offer insights into the Giants’ strategies and depth. Fans can look forward to an engaging preseason game that will shine a spotlight on potential new starters and reveal how the Giants are planning for the upcoming season.