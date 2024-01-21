Giants listed as one of 3 ‘best fits’ for NFL Draft’s top tight end prospect

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are picking sixth in the upcoming NFL Draft, likely putting them out of range for the class’s top quarterback prospects, but still putting them in a position to land an elite weapon on offense.

With TE Darren Waller’s future uncertain, the Giants could look to target the NFL Draft’s top tight end prospect with their first-round draft pick. Justin Melo of The Draft Network recently listed the Giants as one of the three best fits for Georgia TE Brock Bowers in the upcoming draft.

Giants listed as a “best fit” for Georgia TE Brock Bowers

The Giants were listed as one of the three “best fits” for Bowers in Melo’s recent article. Melo described Bowers as “the best tight end prospect since Kyle Pitts” and a “physically gifted pass-catcher.”

Bowers is a consensus top-10 prospect in this year’s draft class. He totaled 56 receptions for 714 receiving yards and six touchdowns in only 10 games this season. He also added 28 rushing yards and one touchdown on six carries.

Melo believes that the Giants adding Bowers in the draft could hinge on the future of one other superstar:

“If the Giants don’t draft a quarterback, they should add a premium weapon to their offense, especially considering Saquon Barkley’s future with the team hangs in the balance for a second straight offseason,” Melo wrote. “Barkley’s departure would free up approximately 300 touches in Daboll’s offense. Bowers is the type of reliable pass-catcher who could be targeted more than 100 times, even as a rookie. The Giants’ passing attack lacks a clear-cut No. 1 option. Bowers would fill that void.”

Losing Barkley would be a significant blow to Big Blue’s offense this offseason. While he could still be re-signed, the star rusher has made his apprehension to the franchise tag clear. If Barkley were to walk in free agency, adding a dynamic playmaker to the offense would become a top priority for general manager Joe Schoen.

Should the Giants target Bowers in the first round?

This is not the first time the Giants have been linked to Bowers in speculation pieces from draft analysts. Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon wrote, “While the Giants need to upgrade their receiving corps, head coach Brian Daboll can build a passing game around Bowers—not unlike the Kansas City Chiefs with Travis Kelce.” Kenyon listed Bowers as a “perfect schematic fit” for Big Blue.

Bowers has gone to the Giants in several mock drafts early in this offseason. While some may argue that picking a tight end sixth would be an overreach, Bowers is a special prospect who could be an exception to the rule.

Pro Football Focus touted Bowers as “the greatest tight end to ever play college football” as he earned incredible marks across his three-year collegiate career. His 94.1 receiving grade is the highest among all Power 5 tight ends in the history of PFF’s grading system (which was created in 2014).

The two-time John Mackey Award winner will be viewed as one of the draft class’s blue-chip prospects in April. Despite the undervaluing of tight ends in the NFL, Bowers is a prospect that should receive heavy consideration from the Giants as a target with their first-round pick.