Giants listed as best fit for developmental QB who stood out at the Senior Bowl

The New York Giants may be out of range to land this year’s top quarterback prospects as they hold the sixth-overall pick in the draft. Instead, the Giants could aim to draft a developmental quarterback prospect in the middle rounds who could sit behind Daniel Jones in 2024 and eventually take over as the team’s franchise quarterback in the future.

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler stands out among the projected mid-round quarterback prospects that could make sense for the Giants. The Giants were recently listed as one of Rattler’s three best fits by Justin Melo of The Draft Network. Perhaps he could be a priority target for them on day two of the draft if New York is unable to land a quarterback in the first round.

Coming off a stellar Senior Bowl performance, Rattler is seemingly rising up draft boards. The Giants are rumored to be interested in drafting a top quarterback, but not everyone is convinced that they will go that route in April. They signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract just last offseason. TDN’s Melo thinks it’s too soon for the G-Men to give up on Jones, hence why they should be a top landing spot for Rattler in the draft:

“I don’t believe the Giants are targeting a quarterback with the No. 6 overall selection,” Melo explains. “Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are unlikely to be available by then anyhow. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have far too much invested in Daniel Jones to admit defeat this quickly.

“Jones failed to meet expectations this past season after signing a four-year, $160 million extension. Injuries and inconsistent play derailed his 2023 campaign. Jones will enter the 2024 season as the unquestioned starter, but he’s unlikely to remain in that role if things go haywire again. If Schoen and Daboll want to prepare for that possibility, they should draft a mid-round quarterback with the potential to develop into a starter. Rattler checks that box.”

If the Giants do plan on sticking with Jones as their starter in 2024, which some rumors suggest will be their game plan, they will be more likely to draft a developmental quarterback than a bonafide day-one starter in April. Rattler could fit the bill.

What would Rattler bring to the Giants?

Once thought to be a projected first-round draft pick, Rattler has had a fall from grace in recent years. His time at Oklahoma positioned him to become a top quarterback in the nation, but his eventual benching in favor of Caleb Williams led to a transfer to South Carolina and ultimately a disappointing collegiate career.

Rattler now enters the 2024 NFL Draft as a projected day two or day three prospect hoping to land in the right situation where he might develop into a starter someday. Rattler has all the tools and the traits of a top NFL signal-caller but just needs to continue to grow his skillset.

In 2023, Rattler racked up 3,186 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions for the South Carolina Gamecocks while playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in collegiate football. He was sacked 39 times this season but still managed to complete 68.9% of his passes.

He showed up and showed out at the Senior Bowl last week, bolstering his draft stock during the week of practices before being named the game’s MVP on Saturday.

Rattler has been linked to the Giants several times already this offseason. He seems to be a popular choice in mock drafts for the Giants if they do not take a quarterback in the first round. With Jones’ future uncertain, adding depth behind him should be a priority for Big Blue if they opt to stick with him as their starter in 2024. Rattler could serve as immediate depth while hoping to develop into the eventual starter.