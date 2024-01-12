Giants likely to bring back OC Mike Kafka in 2024

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka talks to reporters before the organized team activities (OTA's) are canceled due to air quality at the Giants training center on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

A whirlwind of drama has percolated within the New York Giants‘ coaching ranks. Though Wink Martindale is out as defensive coordinator, their lead man on the offensive side of play-calling may not have to worry about his job security this Spring.

Will Mike Kafka Return as Giants OC in 2024?

According to Michael Blinn of the New York Post, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has a strong chance of retaining his position next season:

“Kafka’s return isn’t etched in stone, however, as the Titans requested permission to interview him after firing Mike Vrabel this week. He did not offer much insight on his future with the team ahead of the season finale against the Eagles,” remarked.

“Really, my only focus is on today and this week and preparing our guys the best we can for Philadelphia,’’ he said.

Kafka did his best in trying to maximize the weapons at his disposal in a season plagued by injuries. Though the Giants’ offensive line failed to protect QB Daniel Jones through the first six weeks of the season, New York experienced a turnaround in execution once QB Tyrod Taylor took over under center.

The Giants only won one game and scored above 20 points one time before Taylor’s insertion into the lineup. He, along with third-string rookie QB Tommy DeVito, had the Giants finish 5-6 in their last 11 games with five games at or above 24 points scored.

Moreover, Kafka had the Giants run more and improved their scoring output from three rushing touchdowns leading up to Week 7 to seven touchdowns between then and the end of the year.

A Lengthy Track Record Works in Favor of Kafka and His Potential Bid to Remain in New York

The Giants have a prior history of success with Kafka. He spearheaded their offense and helped the team capture a 9-7 record and playoff appearance in 2022. Outside of that, he won Super Bowl LIV as the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach. There may be no better OC that can muster up creative plays and cultivate a quarterback into a dynamic dual-threat option than Kafka, having done so with Patrick Mahomes and DeVito in New York.

Many coaching changes are rumored to take effect this offseason. Kafka may be spared from the shifting of the guards.