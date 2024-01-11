Giants could pivot to elite wide receiver prospect in 2024 NFL Draft

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants hold the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but while they may not be able to secure the talents of Jayden Daniels out of LSU to support the quarterback position, they may be able to land his best weapon.

If the Giants fail to secure a new franchise quarterback, they could pivot their attention to Malik Nabers, LSU’s best receiver. At 6’1″ and 188 pounds, Nabers is coming off an elite season with Daniels under center. He posted 1,570 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns, including 17.6 yards per reception with 89 catches.

At just 20 years old, Nabers is a premium-level talent who could transition into a phenomenal NFL-caliber player. The primary concern is the Giants maximizing his qualities, something they have failed to do with top pass-catchers over the past few years.

The Giants Should 100% Take Nabers if He’s Available at 6th Overall

However, Nabers is something truly special, containing elite burst and explosiveness with phenomenal acceleration. If the Giants want to throw the ball downfield more frequently, Nabers is a definitive deep thread with tremendous YAC numbers. At only 20 years old, Nabers still has plenty of developmental upside but has the tangible tools to dominate early in his NFL career.

Now, this is the part of Nabers game that got me excited.



YAC machine.



Why? His re-acceleration is second to none. His balance through contact is elite. His SAQ is very good.



(Not sold on the hands like some are. Lots of “cradle to chest” grabs. pic.twitter.com/QGNxWxS2pS — Luke Grant (@LukeGrant7) January 9, 2024

Ultimately, the Giants have lacked a true WR1 over the past few seasons and Nabers would immediately become their top receiving option with more room to grow.

Even if Daniel Jones isn’t their long-term quarterback, they can find a new signal caller with a strong infrastructure built up. In that scenario, a new quarterback would walk into a situation with several quality receivers, hopefully, a much improved offensive line, and potentially Saquon Barkley, given his signs an extension.

Of course, the draft is a crapshoot and it is impossible to determine the outcome of an individual player, but Nabers is as close as it gets to an instant-impact player alongside Marvin Harrison Jr., who has Pro Bowl potential as a rookie.