Giants likely letting former top receiver walk in free agency

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Darius Slayton’s days with the New York Giants may soon come to an end. The 28-year-old wideout is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, barring an extension with Big Blue. However, the two sides reaching an agreement seems unlikely.

Giants may no longer have room for Darius Slayton

After leading the Giants in receiving yards in four of his first five seasons with the franchise, Slayton fell to third in 2024. He was outpaced by rookie Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers (1,204 receiving yards) and Wan’Dale Robinson (699 REC yards) as he went for 574 REC yards of his own.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Now that he’s clearly the No. 2, and perhaps even No. 3 option in New York’s receiving corp moving forward, such a demotion may not align with his career goals or the franchise’s direction. Slayton came out prior to the 2024 campaign and declared his desire to amass 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career. That did not happen, and he may be able to seek that prominence elsewhere.

Slayton has the NFL landscape at his fingertips as UFA

The Georgia native is a free agent this offseason. Thus, he can field offers from teams looking for a featured wideout or WR2. Suitors could include the New York Jets, as well as the Houston Texans if the latter see superstar pass-catcher Stefon Diggs depart this offseason.

Should Slayton leave, the Giants would be positioned to make Robinson their full-time WR2 and amplify Jalin Hyatt’s role in the offense. They could also find a more complementary secondary or tertiary option in the open market. Slayton gave New York six strong seasons. All things considered, the franchise may not fight tooth and nail should he seek greener pastures.