Giants hire coach with connection to dream quarterback target

The New York Giants made a relatively significant hire the day after the Super Bowl. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that the team is hiring former wide receivers coach Chad Hall to be their assistant quarterbacks coach.

The Giants needed someone to help address the poor quarterback play they endured in the 2024 season. They scored the second-fewest points per game by a team and threw the fewest touchdowns in the NFL with only 15.

Moreover, the higher is significant because of Hall’s relationship with a potential quarterback target for the Giants. Hall is the brother-in-law of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford is entering an offseason of uncertainty with the Rams. He is due for a new contract extension soon, but the Rams have been undecided on whether or not they should give him a new contract or seek a trade partner for him. They have already made their intentions clear to trade star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and Stafford could be next to follow.

This past season, Stafford threw 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while boasting a 65.8% completion rate. He helped lead the Rams to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth, but they were defeated in the Wild Card round by the eventual Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants could aggressively pursue Stafford in a trade

The Giants have the third overall pick in the upcoming draft, where they are expected to select a quarterback to build around. However, they are not guaranteed to have the luxury of selecting a top quarterback in the class, meaning that they could then pivot to a bridge quarterback in the free-agent market, or make a big play for Stafford.

New York has shown that they are willing to make a big move if they feel that it improves their chances of winning, as evidenced by the Darren Waller trade before the 2023 season and the trade for Brian Burns before this past season. Making a move for Stafford could come at the sacrifice of some core assets for future building, but he could also thrive under head coach Brian Daboll’s system with Hall in the coaching staff as well.

Ultimately, the move to hire Hall could have no impact on their quarterback targets, but it is worth noting that the family ties he has with Stafford could be significant later on this offseason.