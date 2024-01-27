Giants legend thinks they will be ‘serious contenders’ in 2024

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

After a promising 2022 season, the New York Giants went backward in 2023, finishing with a 6-11 record and having one of their worst offensive years in the history of the franchise.

However, NFL analyst and former Giants quarterback Phil Simms expects New York to re-enter the competitive landscape in 2024, and possibly contend for a Super Bowl ring.

“They lost some unbelievable games [in 2023]. They could have ended up winning nine games this past year. It just didn’t fall for them, which it did the year before,” said Simms via The U.S. Sun. “But I think they’ll be very, very competitive when it comes to next year.”

Simms thinks the Giants can replicate the Texans’ success from this past year.

Simms also made comparisons to the success of the Houston Texans this past season, who reached the divisional round of the playoffs behind rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. He envisions the Giants replicating that success in a similar manner next season.

“It doesn’t take a lot,” said Simms via The U.S. Sun. “They’re solid. And if it clicks, you can just kind of come out of nowhere.”

The Giants still have a lot of work to do

It is worth noting that for the Giants to truly enter the Super Bowl mix in 2024, the team must address the areas that require central focus, mainly the quarterback position and the offensive line. The defense was strong especially in the second half of 2023, though they need their offense to match that type of production for them to win more games.

The team currently holds the sixth overall pick in this year’s upcoming draft, and there has been much speculation surrounding who they will select in what is expected to be a strong quarterback draft class.

In addition, the Giants are in need of playmaking out of the wide receiver position, so they may need to open up more cap space to search the market and look to obtain established talent as upgrades.

Regardless, the Giants have a lot of work to do this offseason, but if they obtain the right pieces and get them clicking all at once, Simms’ prediction could look pretty accurate.

