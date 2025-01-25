Giants leapfrogged by QB-needy Raiders in crazy mock trade

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders could be considering a bold move to jump up the draft board, potentially outmaneuvering the New York Giants to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady could push the organization to trade up from the sixth overall pick to the second.

“I think Tom Brady will see a little bit of himself in Sheduer. I think Shedeur with the Raiders by moving up from #6 to #2 could be in the cards.”

Such a trade would likely involve sending a future first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns, who hold the second pick and could be open to a variety of moves.

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

This move could be a game-changer for the quarterback-needy Giants, who are locked in at the third pick and have shown significant interest in Sanders.

The Giants’ Interest in Sanders Runs Deep

The Giants have done their homework on Sanders. Head coach Brian Daboll recently met with the 22-year-old quarterback on Friday during an extensive session, showcasing the organization’s clear intent to evaluate him thoroughly.

General manager Joe Schoen and assistant general manager Brandon Brown have attended multiple games and practices, further indicating the team’s level of interest. Sanders has been a focal point for New York, with the team seemingly preparing for the possibility of drafting him to solve their long-term quarterback concerns.

Sanders’ pro-style offense at Colorado, run under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, has made him a natural target for teams like the Giants. His 2024 season included 4,133 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions, coupled with 305 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. He’s accurate, poised, and experienced in a system that translates well to the NFL.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What a Raiders Leap Could Mean

If the Raiders jump to the second overall pick, the Giants’ plans could unravel quickly. Las Vegas has the draft capital and Brady’s influence to make a bold trade, even if some view Sanders as a step below other premium prospects. For the Giants, losing out on Sanders would force them to pivot, potentially settling for another quarterback like Miami’s Cam Ward, who carries his own risks and may not be as NFL-ready as Sanders.

The Giants could also stay put at third and hope the Browns or Raiders make an unexpected decision, leaving Sanders available. However, a Raiders move would add chaos to an already competitive draft landscape, particularly with New York in desperate need of a young quarterback to anchor their future.

Giants Must Be Prepared for Surprises

For New York, this situation highlights the urgency of being proactive, whether that means exploring a trade of their own or bracing for an alternative plan. Missing out on Sanders would be a tough pill to swallow after the extensive scouting and evaluation the organization has done, but the draft rarely goes as planned. If the Raiders leap ahead, the Giants will need to have a plan b at the ready. I wouldn’t bet on the Raiders making a move like this, though, especially considering what it would cost.