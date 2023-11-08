Giants LB Micah McFadden named to Pro Football Focus Team of the Week

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In the midst of a down season for the New York Giants, one bright spot has been LB Micah McFadden, whose recent play has earned him a spot on Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week.

Giants: Micah McFadden a Diamond in a Rough Week 9 Defeat

McFadden ranked seventh among all defenders as shared on Twitter by the analytical entity:

The highest-graded defenders this week ? pic.twitter.com/jumC15uUdz — PFF (@PFF) November 7, 2023

PFF gave McFadden an overall grade of 91.1 based on his two tackles for loss and fifth QB hit of the season in the Giants’ 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. He also recorded three defensive stops. PFF found his run defense to be the most glaring part of his success in Week 9, giving him a season-best 90.4 player grade in that department as well.

Unfortunately, the Giants were not able to get the win, and the Raiders went for a season-high 125 rushing yards on the day, but McFadden’s individual play was some of his best of the year. This is the third time he’s received an overall grade of 87 or better in eight appearances.

McFadden’s Steady Defense Imperative For Injury-Riddled Giants Moving Forward

On the season, McFadden leads all Giants defenders in interceptions (1) and fumbles recovered (2). He also ranks in the top-three in total tackles (54) and QB hits (5), and has proven his worthiness to start ahead of offseason acquisition Isaiah Simmons.

The Giants’ season is all but over with starting QB Daniel Jones out for the year and backup QB Tyrod Taylor not expected to return until at least week 13. With the myriad of injuries, roster changes, and controversies they’ve endured, McFadden’s strong play on defense will be needed to even compete the rest of the way.