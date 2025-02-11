Giants land franchise quarterback, ‘physical’ cornerback in 2-round mock draft

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The NFL offseason has officially arrived following the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX. It was an incredibly disappointing year for the New York Giants. Entering the 2025 offseason, the G-Men have to keep their eyes focused on the future, refusing to look in the rearview mirror.

Forging a brighter future for the franchise begins with the quarterback position. The Giants need to find their next franchise quarterback this offseason and they might have the chance to land one at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Giants land their next franchise quarterback with No. 3 overall pick

At one point, Miami QB Cam Ward was viewed as a potential candidate to be the first-overall pick in the draft. That sentiment has cooled off lately as the Tennessee Titans, picking No. 1, seem less and less likely to target a quarterback.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns pick second, and they also seem unlikely at this point to draft a quarterback as they hope to land a veteran signal-caller who can give them immediate success. This could cause Ward to fall into the Giants’ lap with the No. 3 pick in the draft, which is who they luck into in this mock draft.

If Ward is there for the taking, he should be the Giants’ selection. The Miami gunslinger is the consensus top quarterback prospect in the draft class. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist this past season, throwing for 4,313 yards with a 39-7 TD-INT ratio.

The Giants need to pair a quarterback with Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers. Their offense ranked 31st in scoring last season due in large part to their lack of strong play from the quarterback position. Ward might not be a completely finished and polished product, but he is an escape artist with an incredibly high ceiling and all of the tools and traits to be something special. He would be the perfect prospect to place under the wing of head coach Brian Daboll.

Giants take Ole Miss CB Trey Amos in 2nd Round

Entering Round 2 of this mock draft, cornerback is still a major need for the Giants’ defense. The position has been one of New York’s biggest weaknesses for the last several years, despite their best efforts to add upgrades.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Giants attempted to draft a cornerback in Round 2, as revealed in Hard Knocks, but their efforts were thwarted. They instead took talented safety Tyler Nubin, then targeted cornerback Dru Phillips in Round 3. This time around, however, they should be able to land a top cornerback in the second round as they hold the No. 34 overall pick in the draft.

With that selection in this mock draft, the G-Men land Ole Miss CB Trey Amos. Drafting Amos and pairing him on the boundary opposite Deonte Banks would give New York two highly talented outside cornerback options to develop. Although Banks hasn’t necessarily caught on through his first two seasons, the Giants did make a coaching change in the secondary this offseason, and Banks could benefit from having a solid running mate alongside him.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Amos recorded 50 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, 13 pass defenses, and three interceptions in a breakout 2024 season. He has a Day 2 projection from The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez:

“Trey Amos is a corner with great length and a physical temperament which makes him an ideal fit for an NFL scheme that runs primarily zone concepts,” Sanchez wrote of Amos. “… Amos is a highly experienced defensive back who plays with a scrappy temperament, excelling both in stepping up in the run game and making plays in coverage.”

The Giants could utilize a scrappy cornerback with the ability to make plays both in coverage and against the run. The 6-foot-1, 182-pound Amos fits that billing.

If the Giants walk out of the first two rounds of the NFL Draft with Ward and Amos, fans will be thrilled, and their roster will be far better situated to compete this season.