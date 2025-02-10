Giants could steal ‘powerful’ playmaker at top of 2nd round in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ lack of talent at quarterback held their offense back in 2024 — but that wasn’t all. Injuries on the offensive line and a lack of depth in the receiving corps also contributed to the unit’s lack of success.

Adding more talent to the offense across the board will be a priority for general manager Joe Schoen. The Giants could use more skill position players and will find themselves with an opportunity to add one to the mix at the start of Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Giants could add underrated Stanford wide receiver in Round 2 of the NFL Draft

Picking No. 34 overall in this year’s draft (second overall in the second round), the Giants will be in a position to add a premier talent at the start of Day 2. They will likely be targeting a quarterback on Day 1, and if they land their franchise guy in the first round, they could aim to pair him with a young playmaker in Round 2.

Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor is currently ranked as the No. 36 overall prospect on Pro Football Focus’s Big Board, making him a potential option for the Giants at the top of the second round. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound playmaker is viewed by many as one of the draft class’s best and most underrated talents and could be the perfect pairing alongside Malik Nabers in the Giants’ offensive lineup.

In 2024, Ayomanor totaled 63 receptions for 831 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games as a sophomore. The season prior, he had 62 receptions for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns. He is viewed as one of the draft class’s best route runners, despite his plus-size, and has the ability to play both inside and outside.

The Giants need another playmaker opposite Nabers in their offense. While they could target wide receivers in free agency, the idea of pairing another young, high-ceiling prospect with their rising superstar and a rookie quarterback would be exciting and would give the Giants a limitless ceiling to strive toward for years.

Elic Ayomanor is an underrated and intriguing Day 2 prospect

The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler gave Ayomanor a Day 2 Prospect Projection, describing him as a “powerful” playmaker:

“Stanford’s WR1, Elic Ayomanor is a highly competitive and nuanced wideout whose experience and maturity are showcased in his tape due to his understanding of leverage, tendencies, competitiveness, and elite spatial awareness against zone coverage,” Fowler wrote. “Ayomanor is a powerful yet elusive wideout with many of the traits that showcase a future offensive weapon at the next level.”

He might not have the best production numbers of all the wide receivers in the draft class, but the film doesn’t lie — Ayomanor is a baller. He is a skillful player with the size and athleticism to be a special playmaker at the next level.