Giants land Colorado star QB in latest NFL insider’s mock draft

The New York Giants will be targeting a new franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft to replace Daniel Jones and a recent mock draft gifts them with one.

Giants take promising QB in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler forecasted that Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders would land on the Giants with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He justified the placement by saying:

“In one of the more polarizing draft classes we’ve seen, Sanders is arguably the most polarizing prospect. Some NFL teams have graded him as an adequate NFL starter, while others are more optimistic. I don’t know how the Giants feel, but I do believe Brian Daboll can get the most out of Sanders in the NFL,” Brugler wrote.

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Sanders was an elite passer in 2025

Brugler had Colorado’s Travis Hunter going No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars and standout Miami QB Cam Ward — who was also recently linked to New York — heading to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 2. Sanders is a captivating talent whose versatile game could translate to the NFL level.

In 2024, the senior talent led the Big 12 with 3,926 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns. He also led the entire FBS with his 74.2 percent completion percentage and owns the highest career rate (71.8 percent) in FBS history. Sanders was given a staggering 90.5 player grade from Pro Football Focus for his accuracy for the Buffaloes last season. Coach Daboll could employ some of the same strategies he did with Jones from his 2022 Coach of the Year winning season on the 22-year-old.

Giants could build around Sanders for the future

Demonstrated by his high completion rate, Sanders is a deadly accurate passer with elite mental processing when diagnosing opposing defensive coverages. ESPN’s Mel Kiper placed Sanders atop his NFL Draft big board back on Oct. 31 (h/t Bleacher Report’s Zach Bachar).

The word on the standout QB is mainly bullish as he prepares to enter the NFL. New York is currently deploying Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito under center, but neither are viewed as franchise cornerstones. Sanders could be that guy for the Giants starting in 2025 and beyond.



