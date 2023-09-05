Giants’ key offensive weapon going under the radar

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone’s talking about the New York Giants‘ star acquisition, tight end Darren Waller, and for good reason. But as Waller gears up to be the team’s go-to receiver at age 30, his younger counterpart, Daniel Bellinger, quietly stands poised for a breakout year.

The Rising Star: Daniel Bellinger’s 2022 Season

Last season, Bellinger, a 22-year-old San Diego State product, showcased his potential across 675 offensive snaps. Even a fractured eye socket in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars couldn’t keep him off the field for long; he returned just five weeks later against Washington. While his stats understandably dipped post-injury, Bellinger was a force to be reckoned with in the season’s first six weeks.

Bellinger notched up 290 yards, three touchdowns, and an impressive 86.8% reception rate—one of the best on the team. He even managed to score in the Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings, all the while demonstrating strong blocking skills that supported the run game.

Synergy with Darren Waller: A Dynamic Duo

The addition of Waller to the Giants’ roster offers more than just star power; it also offers Bellinger the chance to further shine. Waller’s ability to stretch the field and disrupt defenses opens up opportunities for Bellinger, turning him into an essential utility outlet for quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

Offseason Upgrades: The Giants Have Cooks in the Kitchen

The Giants have revamped their offense, adding wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Parris Campbell alongside Waller. With this newfound wealth of offensive talent, defenses can no longer focus solely on Barkley. The result? An offensive line with more room to maneuver and fewer blitzers to worry about.

Strategic Positioning: Early-Season Game Plan

In the early stages of the season, expect to see Bellinger primarily supporting the right tackle position. He’ll chip in on short-route concepts, offering a nice contrast to Waller, who’s more likely to target the intermediate and deeper parts of the field.

Don’t Underestimate Bellinger’s Athleticism

Bellinger’s strength and incredible hands make him an underestimated offensive asset. His potential for exploiting mismatches becomes even more intriguing when you consider Waller roaming the defensive backfield.

So, while the buzz around the Giants may be all about Waller, for now, don’t sleep on Daniel Bellinger. This young tight end is poised for a breakout season, and in an offense brimming with talent, he just might be the secret weapon the Giants need.