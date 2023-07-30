Giants’ Kaybon Thibodeaux preparing for a big leap in 2023: ‘Last year’s film kind of disgusts me’

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants made a significant investment in 2022, selecting Oregon’s star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the 5th overall pick. Once considered a consensus No. 1 overall pick, Thibodeaux’s stock dropped due to negative reviews, providing the Giants with a golden opportunity.

Thibodeaux’s Rookie Season Overview

Thibodeaux’s rookie season was a rollercoaster of highs and lows, yet it offered encouraging signs for a player with the raw abilities to become a superstar. Thibodeaux concluded the season with impressive stats: 45 tackles, 45 pressures, 4.0 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and 29 hurries.

Additionally, he proved his worth in the run game with a notable 6.8% missed tackle rate and five batted passes.

Enhancing Physical Strength and Skills

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale emphasized the need for Thibodeaux to augment his lower body and core strength. This strengthening would not only amplify his pass-rush tactics but also bolster his edge and run-defense capabilities. The 22-year-old player is primed for an impactful 2023 season, having critically evaluated his game footage and identified areas for improvement.

Thibodeaux’s Self-Reflection and Future Goals With the Giants

Reflecting on his rookie year performance, Thibodeaux expressed his dissatisfaction during Day 4 of Training Camp, stating, “Last year’s film kind of disgusts me a little when I look at myself. I get a little cringe feeling. It definitely is a platform to continue to grow.”

Thibodeaux emphasized the significance of routine and body management for his growth. With a robust foundation already in place, his focus now is on incrementally building on his successes and discovering novel ways to enhance his game. This could involve strength training or reviewing game footage to identify potential areas for improvement.

Thibodeaux’s Approach to Self-Improvement

In an interview with the team’s official website, he elaborated on his self-improvement approach: “I would definitely say, when you talk about goals for myself, it would just be routine. Understanding what I need to recover, understanding what my body likes, and what it doesn’t like, as far as my nutrition, as far as my recovery. Even when it comes to lifting weights, or stretching and doing things like that, just understanding–and I’ve been doing that from the offseason to now–what it’s going to take for me to be my best self.”

Head coach Brian Daboll is optimistic about Thibodeaux’s future, sending a concise yet powerful message to his star pass rusher: “Just be him.”