The New York Giants have officially reeled in the “biggest fish” of the 2026 coaching cycle, ushering in a new era of stability and championship pedigree in East Rutherford with John Harbaugh as their next head coach.

But the shockwaves won’t stop with the head coaching chair; Harbaugh is preparing to build a world-class coaching staff to maximize the talent on the Giants’ roster. Harbaugh and the Giants are committed to Jaxson Dart’s development, so the offensive coordinator hiring is a crucial next step in this process — and it seems like Harbaugh already has a man in mind for the job.

Harbaugh is expected to bring elite offensive mind Todd Monken with him from Baltimore, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Harbaugh-Monken Era Begins

By landing Harbaugh, the Giants are installing a CEO-type leader with a resume that speaks for itself. Reports indicate the deal will make Harbaugh one of the highest-paid coaches in NFL history, but more importantly, it grants him the significant budget and roster influence required to rebuild the culture in the Giants’ locker room.

Monken is expected to join Harbaugh on this staff in some capacity, likely as the offensive coordinator.

“Still a search to be held and a few options for Monken on the table but he’s the early leader,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported.

The Monken Impact on Jaxson Dart

The expectation that Monken will follow Harbaugh to New York is a critical development for the Giants’ young offense. Monken, a finalist for AP Assistant Coach of the Year in 2023, is the architect behind some of the NFL’s most explosive units; under his watch in 2024, the Ravens led the league in total offense (424.9 YPG) and rushing (187.6 YPG).

His ability to marry a bruising ground game with a sophisticated vertical attack is exactly what the Giants need to unlock Jaxson Dart’s dual-threat potential. With Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo returning from injury, Monken will inherit a cupboard that is far from bare, giving him the tools to replicate the top-tier offensive efficiency he established in Baltimore.

Under Monken’s guidance, Lamar Jackson reached a new stratosphere, becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 800 in a single season (2024). Monken famously modernized the Ravens’ attack by spreading the field and reducing Jackson’s average time to throw by over 0.3 seconds, a transformation that would perfectly suit Jaxson Dart’s dual-threat skill set.

Restoring the “Giants Way”

The hiring of Harbaugh and Monken represents a massive philosophical shift for the Giants, moving away from upside hires toward proven NFL architects.

This move wasn’t just about X’s and O’s; it was about restoring accountability and rebuilding the program.

Harbaugh is already getting ready to build a staff that includes veteran names and potential reunions, ensuring that the Giants enter 2026 with a cohesive, experienced leadership team.

As the first opening of the 2026 cycle is filled, the message to the rest of the league is clear: the Giants are done with the rebuild and are officially back in the business of winning football games.