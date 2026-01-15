The New York Giants are officially hiring John Harbaugh as their next head coach, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Despite intense interest and competition from at least five other NFL franchises, the Giants have secured the deal and are naming Harbaugh their next head coach.

The Giants have officially swung for the fences and connected, landing the home run hire that completely resets the trajectory of the franchise. After a high-stakes, in-person meeting on Wednesday morning, John Mara and Joe Schoen have secured John Harbaugh to be the next head coach of Big Blue.

For a team that has been wandering through a desert of instability for the better part of a decade, bringing in a Super Bowl champion with 180 career wins is more than just a coaching hire—it is a declaration that the Giants Way is back.

The Harbaugh era has officially arrived in East Rutherford, and the expectations for 2026 have just shifted.

The Architect of a New Culture

John Harbaugh isn’t just taking over a roster; he’s taking over a program. With a career .614 winning percentage and 12 playoff appearances under his belt, Harbaugh brings the CEO-type leadership that general manager Joe Schoen prioritized from day one of this search.

Reports indicate the deal is in the neighborhood of $20 million per year, making Harbaugh one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL.

By choosing the Giants over other finalists like the Falcons and Titans, Harbaugh has signaled his belief that the foundation in New York is ready to win now under the right guidance.

The Jaxson Dart Development Plan

The most critical element of this hire is what it means for the future of Jaxson Dart. Harbaugh famously built a perennial powerhouse around the unique skill set of Lamar Jackson, and reports indicate he is highly intrigued by Dart’s potential.

Dart was named a Rookie of the Year finalist after putting up 25 total touchdowns to only five interceptions in his debut season. The Giants’ young quarterback flashed plenty of promise and potential in his first season — a major attraction point for the 63-year-old John Harbaugh, who wants to win sooner rather than later.

The next step for Harbaugh will be to hire an offensive coordinator who pairs nicely with Dart and can develop his skill set.

A New Era in New York

The arrival of a coach with Harbaugh’s pedigree naturally raises questions about the organizational structure, but all signs point to a collaborative partnership with Joe Schoen.

While Harbaugh is expected to have significant input on roster construction, the goal is a unified front similar to the successful Reid-Veach or Harbaugh-DeCosta models. This hire also provides an immediate boost to the Giants’ appeal in free agency; players want to play for winners, and there is no bigger winner on the market than John Harbaugh.

As the staff begins to take shape, the message to the rest of the NFC East is clear: the Giants are no longer content with being a doormat.