Giants’ interest in former Bills star receiver could be dwindling

The New York Giants will begin making waiver claims at noon Wednesday, searching for upgrades in spots lacking proven depth.

Wide receiver remains one of those positions, particularly behind the established starters and special teams contributors.

Where things stand now

Currently, the Giants have Beaux Collins and Gunner Olszewski occupying depth roles with potential return/punt man responsibilities attached.

Collins, an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame, has flashed upside during preseason and carries value on special teams coverage.

Meanwhile, Olszewski has carved out a role as a return man, even stealing a roster spot after a strong training camp.

Still, neither player offers the kind of consistent veteran presence that could stabilize the back end of the receiver group.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Could Gabe Davis make sense?

One name worth monitoring is former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Gabe Davis, still unsigned as of Tuesday.

Davis, just 26 years old, is a proven deep threat who once thrived in Brian Daboll’s offense during his Buffalo tenure.

He suffered a torn MCL last season with Jacksonville, limiting him to 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

The injury explains why he remains on the market, but his history suggests he could still offer valuable experience and production.

Questions about health linger

Davis has reportedly been making the rounds with visits, but no team has offered a contract to this point.

“He just did a second round of visits and remains unsigned. Makes you wonder about his health,” Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported.

That uncertainty is likely scaring teams off, especially those unwilling to risk a roster spot on an injured veteran.

If he isn’t fully ready to contribute in September, the Giants may prefer sticking with younger, healthier options already in-house.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The risk versus reward decision

From a financial standpoint, Davis would come cheap—likely a veteran minimum contract for a player seeking to rebuild value.

For the Giants, that’s an attractive proposition considering their limited cap space and ongoing need for experienced depth.

At his best, Davis provides vertical spacing, contested-catch ability, and familiarity with Daboll’s offensive system from Buffalo.

But the gamble lies in whether his knee holds up after the torn MCL, something no team has yet confirmed.

What the Giants should do

The Giants will likely keep a close eye on Davis’ recovery while preparing to scan the waiver wire for alternatives.

If another injury strikes the receiver group, his name could rise to the top of the emergency free-agent list.

Until then, New York may lean on Collins and Olszewski, trusting their preseason momentum to carry into early regular-season action.

Adding Davis would bring upside, but only if his health checks out—otherwise, the move carries more risk than reward.