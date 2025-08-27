Giants’ veteran receiver quite literally just stole roster spot

The New York Giants are still trimming their roster, but one surprising name refused to be cut—Gunner Olszewski.

The 28-year-old wideout has fought for every inch of his NFL career, and this summer, he simply wouldn’t be denied.

A story of redemption after a rocky past

Olszewski originally joined the Giants in 2023 but lost his spot after costly fumbles and a nagging injury.

For most players, that would’ve been the beginning of the end, but Olszewski saw it as unfinished business.

He spent all of 2024 rebuilding his body and confidence, arriving at camp with more edge and purpose than before.

Outplaying Ihmir Smith-Marsette for the final spot

The Giants officially waived Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Tuesday, signaling Olszewski had won the final receiver battle outright.

Over three preseason games, Olszewski caught 10 of 15 targets for 112 yards, adding a touchdown and consistent playmaking flashes.

What stood out wasn’t just the production but his connection with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who trusted him repeatedly.

Olszewski consistently got separation downfield, using sharp footwork and quick cuts to find holes in opposing coverage schemes.

The value of versatility

Beyond his work at receiver, Olszewski brings special teams value, something that always matters in these final roster battles.

He’s expected to get a strong look as the team’s punt returner, a job that could extend his NFL longevity.

The Giants have lacked stability in the return game, and Olszewski’s fearlessness fielding punts gives him an edge.

Still, durability remains a question, and the team knows one injury could put them back at square one.

Why the Giants couldn’t let him go

Head coach Brian Daboll values players who maximize opportunities, and Olszewski has embodied that mantra this preseason.

While not the fastest or most physically imposing wideout, he brings grit and reliability—traits this Giants team sorely needs.

Think of him like a spark plug in a car engine: small, but capable of making the whole thing run smoother.

Looking ahead to the regular season

If Olszewski can maintain his current form, he could carve out more snaps on offense than initially expected.

With depth questions beyond Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Wan’Dale Robinson, having a steady presence like Olszewski could prove invaluable.

Even if his role begins primarily on special teams, he has earned the trust of teammates and coaches alike.

For now, he’s not just a camp body or a depth filler—he’s a roster lock who clawed his way back.