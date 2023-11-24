Giants Injury Update: Lawrence misses another practice; Neal ruled out for Sunday

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants continue to deal with injuries, as some key players could be missing in their upcoming game.

Dexter Lawrence and Darius Slayton miss practice again

DT Dexter Lawrence is nursing a hamstring injury and missed his third consecutive practice on Friday, according to Giants head coach Brian Daboll. WR Darius Slayton was initially expected to also miss Friday’s practice with a neck injury, but he reported to the team that felt better and was on the field practicing with the team, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Lawrence has not been officially ruled out as of now, and the team has said that those decisions will be made leading up to Sunday’s game vs. the Patriots. However, things are certainly trending in the wrong direction for him and it would appear unlikely that he will suit up. Last week against the Commanders, he recorded a sack and two pass deflections.

As for Slayton, being available to practice Friday is definitely a good sign with regard to his status for Sunday, but the outlook for the weekend is still unclear. He has yet to miss a game this season, and he has 30 receptions for 419 yards and one touchdown in the 2023 campaign.

Giants will be without Evan Neal in Week 12

Bad news struck for RT Evan Neal, as he has already been ruled out of Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. This would be his third consecutive game sat out and his fifth this season.

Neal’s second NFL season has been nothing short of a disappointment, as he was looking to bounce back from a rough rookie season but instead has struggled in the games he’s played and dealt with injuries. The hope for him is that he is able to play again at some point this season and make some improvements down the final stretch.

Eric Gray could return soon

In other injury news, Daboll said Friday via Giants.com’s Matt Citak that they are mulling a decision for RB Eric Gray (calf), whose window to return from the IR was opened earlier this week. As of now, it is still unknown if he will be activated for Sunday.

The game against the Patriots will kick off at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday, and be broadcast nationally on FOX.

