Giants Injury Update: Evan Neal, Cor’Dale Flott, Collin Johnson

The New York Giants are recovering from an unfortunate Week 1 preseason loss to the Detroit Lions, but they were fortunate to leave the game with primarily minor injuries. Head coach Brian Daboll reviewed the status of the injured players, including Evan Neal, Cor’Dale Flott, and Collin Johnson, prior to Monday’s practice session.

Evan Neal’s Development Halt: Concussion During Giants’ Training Camp

Neal sustained a concussion during training camp a few days ago, a setback that means he will continue to miss crucial development time. Neal’s rookie season with the Giants was disappointing, marked by an MCL sprain that hindered his progression. He allowed 39 total pressures, including seven sacks, over 738 offensive snaps.

The Giants are relying on Neal to significantly improve during his sophomore season, particularly in securing the right tackle position.

Currently, Neal remains in concussion protocol and will engage in non-contact work. However, he may be sidelined for the remainder of the preseason, returning possibly for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Cor’Dale Flott’s Abdominal Injury: A Brief Scare

The Giants’ game against the Lions witnessed injuries to two players, Flott and Johnson. Flott suffered an abdominal injury following a pass breakup in the red zone on fourth down.

Fortunately, he was able to practice on Monday, a promising sign for the Giants. They need Flott in optimal condition as he continues to compete for the starting slot position. His performance against the Lions featured a pass breakup and a tackle without allowing a completion across two targets.

Collin Johnson’s Ongoing Battle: Knee Injury and Competition for a Roster Spot

Johnson, on the contrary, was forced to leave the field due to a knee injury. Competing for a roster spot as a depth receiver, Johnson’s history over the past two seasons has shown him to be somewhat injury-prone. During the game, he was limited to just 12 snaps before the injury, with one target that resulted in an incomplete pass.

This latest setback follows an Achilles injury that cut Johnson’s 2022 season short. Although the odds seem to be against him at present, there remains hope that he can overcome these challenges and contribute to the team.

Looking Forward

The preseason’s primary aim is to prepare the team for the upcoming season and identify areas for improvement. While injuries are never welcome, the Giants are fortunate that most of the recent ones appear to be minor.

The focus now turns to ensuring the players recover swiftly and continue to develop in their respective roles, ready to make a significant impact when the season kicks off. The coming weeks will provide more clarity on how these injuries will shape the Giants’ strategies and roster decisions as they head toward their opening game against the Dallas Cowboys.