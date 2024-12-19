Giants’ injured star pass rusher refuses to quit despite lost season

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Giants pass-rusher Brian Burns is determined to continue playing through injuries in 2024. Despite the team’s lowly record, Burns is refusing to quit, playing through injuries throughout the season and continuing to be among the Giants’ top leaders in the locker room and performers on the field.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan, Burns is hampered with a pair of ailments that kept him from practice on Thursday, but won’t sideline him for the Giants’ next matchup:

“OLB Brian Burns (ankle/neck) again not practicing Thursday. Coach Brian Daboll says ‘yes’ he will play Sunday vs. Falcons.”

The former two-time Pro Bowler has played in all of the Giants’ 14 games this season. Burns has eight sacks, a career-high eight passes defended, and two forced fumbles on the campaign. He also owns a player grade of 80.0 from Pro Football Focus.

The standout pass rusher has played well individually, but New York has not rallied around his level of output. New York is 2-12 on the season and out of playoff contention with only three weeks left to go. Despite 2024 being all but said and done for the Giants, the Florida native is willing to continue battling it out while hampered.

Per NJ.com’s Ryan Novozinsky, Burns fought through injuries to his groin and Achilles back in October, but that did not keep him off the field. These latest ankle and neck infirmities won’t either for Week 16, as he’ll take the field for the Giants in their next contest against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 PM ET.