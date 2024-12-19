Could the Giants target a former Super Bowl champion at quarterback in free agency?

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have to solve the quarterback position this offseason. While taking a rookie at the top of the first round will be a strong option, they could opt to target a more experienced veteran in free agency. Among the top free-agent quarterbacks will be former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson.

Could the Giants target Russell Wilson in free agency?

Wilson is having a career resurgence this season as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since stepping in as the Steelers starter in Week 7, Wilson has led Pittsburgh to a 6-2 record behind 1,912 passing yard yards and 13 touchdowns with only three interceptions.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Wilson met with the Giants in 2024

The Giants expressed interest in Wilson last offseason, having a brief exploratory meeting with him to discuss the possibility of signing him as a free agent. Ultimately, they opted to go a different route, though they could circle back to Wilson in 2025.

Wilson would bring experience to the Giants’ struggling offense

A nine-time Pro Bowl selection and former Super Bowl champion, Wilson brings with him a wealth of experience. The Giants could use some stability at quarterback after years of inconsistency. Wilson usually manages to stay healthy and would elevate the floor of the Giants’ offense.

He could be viewed as a bridge quarterback or as a legitimate starter to build around in 2025. Signing Wilson wouldn’t necessarily prevent the Giants from taking a rookie quarterback either as the Atlanta Falcons did something similar this past offseason, signing Kirk Cousins, and then drafting Michael Penix Jr. in the first round.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Wilson will be viewed as a “Top-Dollar” quarterback option in free agency this offseason. He will likely remain in Pittsburgh following a strong campaign, but if he happens to hit the open market, the Giants will need to decide whether or not they are willing to pay up to bring Mr. Unlimited to the Big Apple.