The Giants have one of the greatest rookie playmaker pairings in NFL history

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants reconstructed their roster this past offseason, placing an emphasis on building through the draft. Their 2024 rookie draft class has exhibited excellent early returns on investment with two playmakers on the offensive side of the ball standing out as foundational pieces.

Malik Nabers is a rising superstar

The Giants took wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, expecting to get a dynamic playmaker who could revitalize their passing attack. While the Giants’ passing attack (and offense) has still struggled this season, it has not been the fault of Nabers.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The rookie out of LSU has been spectacular this season, totaling 90 receptions for 901 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games played. With three games left to play and 99 yards left to add to his total, Nabers is on pace to be the Giants’ first 1,000-yard receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. last did it for the franchise in 2018. He would be the second wide receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie in franchise history (Beckham being the first).

It’s been a disappointing season for the Giants. But at least Nabers has lived up to the hype. He’s a rising star with a promising career ahead.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. can be the Giants’ workhorse back

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another youngster with promise is fifth-round rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. He took over as the starter for an injured Devin Singletary in Week 5 and never looked back. Tracy is averaging 49.6 rushing yards per game with season totals of 695 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 151 carries. He’s also added 220 receiving yards on 30 receptions.

Tracy’s 915 scrimmage yards also puts him on track to reach the 1,000-yard threshold alongside Nabers this season. Nabers and Tracy are the first pair of Giants rookies to each have 900+ scrimmage yards. Only two pairs of rookie teammates have each finished with 1,000+ scrimmage yards in NFL history, per the Elias Sports Bureau (h/t Giants.com).

The Giants found a potential No. 1 wide receiver and starting running back in the same draft this past offseason. This dynamic pairing will give the G-Men two building blocks to lay a foundation and develop the roster around in the forthcoming seasons. Solving the quarterback position will be the top priority for New York this offseason. But having two quality playmakers in the lineup already will make life easier for whichever signal-caller is brought in.