Deion Sanders seems confident Giants will take his son with No. 1 pick in 2025 draft

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be on the hunt for their next franchise quarterback in the 2025 offseason. But who will be the next face of the franchise? With a 2-12 record, the Giants could wind up holding the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, affording them to take the quarterback they desire most in the draft class.

There is plenty of speculation surrounding who will be the first quarterback off the board in April’s draft. While it could be Miami’s Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward, it could also be Colorado star Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Deion Sanders is confident Shedeur Sanders will be the No. 1 pick in the draft

Credit: Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During a recent appearance on “The Pacman Jones Show” (h/t Pro Football Post on X), Deion Sanders discussed his son’s future and previewed the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. When asked who the Giants would take if they were picking first overall, Deion seemed pretty confident the selection would be Shedeur:

“If the Giants are the No. 1 pick, who is gonna be the No. 1 pick?” Adam Jones asked Deion Sanders. “Shedeur is going to be the No. 1 pick,” Deion affirmed.

Deion also claimed that the Giants “are not going to give up that pick” if they hold the No. 1 selection, further indicating that he knows they plan on drafting his son. “The Giants are not going to give up that pick,” he said. “I know that for a fact.”

The Giants have expressed significant interest in Sanders

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season, the Giants’ front office spent a significant amount of time scouting Shedeur Sanders. General manager Joe Schoen personally attended multiple Colorado football games and even took it a step further by attending several of their practices along with a few key members of his front office staff.

The Giants will need to decide come April which quarterback they think is the best in the class. Sanders has a strong argument to make. He threw for 3,926 yards and 35 touchdowns this season with only seven interceptions and a nation-leading 74.2% completion rate. His career 71.8% completion rate set a college football record.

Shedeur Sanders is a deadly accurate quarterback with a Hall of Fame bloodline. Some feel that he could be the quarterback to “transform” the franchise overnight. If the Giants’ front office feels that way in April, then Deion’s prediction will likely come true.