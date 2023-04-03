Giants host former Falcons star linebacker for visit

Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Deion Jones (54) grabs Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) face mask during a tackle attempt in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants may not be done adding talent at the linebacker position this offseason. Despite signing free agent LB Bobby Okereke to a four-year, $40 million deal this offseason, New York is still looking into free agents at the position. On Monday they will be hosting former star Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones for a visit, per Ian Rappoport of NFL Network.

Giants hosting LB Deion Jones for a visit

Big Blue possessed arguably the worst linebacking corps in the NFL last season. General manager Joe Schoen has made it a point to bolster the position this offseason. Schoen seems intent on continuing to add talent and depth in the front seven as the team brings in LB Deion Jones for a visit.

Jones is a 28-year-old linebacker that started his career with the Atlanta Falcons. During the first two seasons of his career, Jones was a stud, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2017. Since then, however, the former Falcons star has not been the same.

In 2022, Jones played for the Cleveland Browns, starting five games and appearing in 11. He totaled 44 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and three passes defended.

Jones may not be the every-down starter a team wants in the middle of their defense, however, he is still good enough to contribute meaningful snaps and provide a team with high-quality depth. The Giants need to add speed and coverage-ability to their front seven, two things Jones can provide.

A deal for Jones would presumably be short-term and low-cost. A one-year deal close to the veteran salary benefit would make sense for Jones.

At 28, Jones still has a decent upside and potential to turn things around for the latter half of his career. The Giants would be wise to add the veteran linebacker to their defense and bolster their depth with Deion Jones.